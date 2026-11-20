Following LeBron James’s departure and Walker Kessler’s arrival, the LA Lakers have become a talking point. And it has little to do with basketball. Their collection of white players, led by Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, sparked a debate about whether the team could seriously contend for a championship. Some prominent voices questioned the roster’s racial makeup, turning a discussion about basketball into something far bigger.

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Now, Walker Kessler has addressed the criticism, making it clear where he stands.

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“I know. I mean, you know, people are gonna say what they’re gonna say,” the big man said, speaking on The Old Man and The Three. Kessler addressed the controversy after Van Lathan brought up the comments made about the Lakers. He didn’t name the personality who threw the racial grenade. But we knew who he was referring to.

And Walker picked it up from there.

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“I don’t really care. I mean, I’m just gonna be completely honest. You know, I think regardless of if we were white, black, or whatever, like we’re just playing basketball, man. At the end of the day, like it really doesn’t matter. Like if you can play this game, like you can play this game. It doesn’t matter what you look like,” Kessler responded.

The conversation traces back to Stephen A. Smith’s criticism of the Lakers. Following the team’s acquisition of Kessler in a sign-and-trade after LeBron James’ departure to Philadelphia, Smith questioned the franchise’s direction on First Take and on his radio show.

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He argued that a team whose leading players were Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler would struggle to win a championship, asking where Los Angeles thought it was going “with a bunch of white dudes.”

That framing drew criticism of its own.

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ESPN colleague Jay Williams pushed back on Smith’s comments, comparing the rhetoric to outdated racial thinking. The debate continued across the NBA world. Former NBA players and commentators (Gilbert Arenas) weighed in and even coined a new term.

The “Snowtime Lakers.”

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Skip Bayless, for instance, defended Smith’s argument as “the gutsy, historical truth,” even while acknowledging the basketball fit between Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler. Meanwhile, Matt Barnes and Kenyon Martin also joined the discussion, keeping the roster’s racial makeup a topic long after the initial comments.

The jokes eventually reached the Lakers’ own locker room and coaching staff. During a September preseason press conference, JJ Redick was asked about the starting lineup alongside general manager Rob Pelinka. After confirming Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler as starters, Redick joked, “The other two spots will not be two white guys,” drawing laughter from the room.

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But the Lakers’ start to the 2026–27 season has given the debate something to munch. This time, purely on basketball.

The Lakers opened with a 13–3 record and climbed to the top of the Western Conference standings, putting together a nine-game winning streak before their recent loss to Utah. Luka Doncic has driven the offense, Reaves has provided another scoring option, and Kessler has strengthened the team’s presence around the rim.

That early success does not guarantee a championship, and the Lakers still have a long season ahead.

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However, the early run did challenge the racial comments thrown at the roster. The team’s performance will ultimately determine how far it can go, not the racial makeup of its rotation.

Smith has also softened his position, recently acknowledging on First Take that “these white brothers can play,” while challenging the rest of the league to stop them. Kessler, for his part, appears uninterested in keeping the argument alive.

The Lakers have a season to play, and their center would rather let the basketball do the talking.