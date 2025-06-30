Walker Kessler’s Luka Doncic Move Sends Lakers Fans Into Frenzy as Major Roster Decision Looms

The big update from the weekend was LeBron James exercising his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. But that decision came with a caveat. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all,” said agent Rich Paul. With Luka Doncic already alongside, the team is yet to address their Center problems. But Walker Kessler’s off-court move is creating a lot of buzz for the Lakers Nation.

“You’ll never guess who Walker Kessler just followed on Instagram…” A tweet about the 23-year-old’s activity was trending on X. The photo was a screenshot of the followers list of the 7-foot-tall Jazz star. Yes, it had Luka Doncic as one of the players from the Lakers roster to whom Walker Kessler followed. That’s why an eagerly waiting Lakers fan wrote, “Kessler to the Lakers confirmed?”

This is a developing story…