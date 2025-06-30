brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Walker Kessler’s Luka Doncic Move Sends Lakers Fans Into Frenzy as Major Roster Decision Looms

ByPranav Kotai

Jun 29, 2025 | 9:55 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The big update from the weekend was LeBron James exercising his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. But that decision came with a caveat. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all,” said agent Rich Paul. With Luka Doncic already alongside, the team is yet to address their Center problems. But Walker Kessler’s off-court move is creating a lot of buzz for the Lakers Nation.

You’ll never guess who Walker Kessler just followed on Instagram…” A tweet about the 23-year-old’s activity was trending on X. The photo was a screenshot of the followers list of the 7-foot-tall Jazz star. Yes, it had Luka Doncic as one of the players from the Lakers roster to whom Walker Kessler followed. That’s why an eagerly waiting Lakers fan wrote, “Kessler to the Lakers confirmed?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

LeBron's staying, but is Walker Kessler the missing piece for the Lakers' championship puzzle?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved