“Walks With Animosity and Disgust”: LeBron James’ Confession on Michael Jordan Gets Under Stephen A. Smith’s Skin

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has reopened his rift with LeBron James. He’s going on about their confrontation earlier in the year still. The thread of conversation remains common. According to Smith, James dislikes him because he won’t put him above Michael Jordan in GOAT conversations. Those debates don’t matter to the Lakers forward, who recently told ESPN, “You can look at both of us and say that you love both of us without trying to s— on the other person”.

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But Stephen A. Smith doesn’t feel the Akron Hammer was honest. On the latest episode of his show, the ESPN analyst blamed James for encouraging the comparisons between him and His Airness.

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“He walks around with animosity and disgust because debates he sparks actually happen. Then he wants to play innocent. Did we ask him to wear number 23 like Michael Jordan did? Did we ask him to call himself King James? Did we not watch him after he won the finals in Cleveland beating Golden State after trailing 3-1? Did he not call himself the GOAT in the immediate aftermath of that even though he ultimately modified his position and reminded everybody that Jordan was the GOAT?” said Smith.

LeBron James has repeatedly touted himself as the greatest player. He’s also admitted to wearing 23 because Jordan inspired him. All of those things are true. And Smith, as a media personality, does have a job to do when James’ statements provoke the GOAT debate. However, there’s no relevance to who Smith feels is the GOAT of basketball to the situation that actually transpired.

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Stephen A. Smith isn’t the only analyst to think Michael Jordan surpasses everybody. LeBron James doesn’t have a bone to pick with them. The issue at hand was the ESPN analyst’s comments around the four-time champion’s role as a father. He insinuated that James should have done a better job of shielding Bronny James from scrutiny.

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Those comments were unnecessary, which James addressed during their confrontation. Because the media terming LeBron James as ‘The Chosen One’ already put GOAT expectations on an 18-year-old. With all the records he’s amassed over the years, James isn’t wrong in thinking he’s the best player of all-time. Last Dance showed that even Jordan cared about that notion deeply.

The rift between these two didn’t stem from the GOAT argument.

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Stephen A. Smith maintains his innocence in Bronny James incident

Stephen A. Smith has mentioned what LeBron James said to him during their confrontation. He took exception to Smith using Bronny James’ early career struggles to diminish LeBron James as a father. That’s what got to his last nerve. Smith interpreted that reaction to be excessive and born from his refusal to hand James the GOAT mantle.

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Let me know if you see how that is the case. However, even in terms of his comments about Bronny James, Smith feels he was forced into them because of James’ involvement in endorsing his son.

“It wasn’t about the kid. I was saying, you’re a basketball savant. You’re a basketball genius, one of the greatest players to have ever played this game. You know what’s out there. You know what’s waiting for him. You can’t put him in that position and then ask us as reporters to ignore what we’re seeing. We gotta cover it,” said Stephen A. Smith.

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To Smith’s point, LeBron James did publicly mention that Bronny James is better than most NBA players. That brought the spotlight onto the 21-year-old. And as reporters and analysts, Smith and others only had those comments to evaluate the Lakers’ second-round pick. In terms of criticising Bronny, Stephen A. Smith is allowed to do that.

He even clarified that he is rooting for the 21-year-old to be successful in his development under the Lakers. However, Smith is equally guilty of mixing the father-son duo while making his assessments. There was no reason to speak about LeBron James as a father. Stephen A. Smith didn’t have to undermine Bronny James by saying he’s in the league because of his father.

That’s where he crossed a line and made things personal. Both sides have made mistakes in the handling and consequent aftermath of the situation. But we can just live with the fact that James and Smith don’t like each other. There’s no reason to continue speaking with that same tune. LeBron James has gone silent in that regard. But Smith keeps speaking about the same things in a loop.

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It might be best to accept the situation and go about his separate ways.