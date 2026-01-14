“Walls Are Closing”: Draymond Green Admits Growing Mental Battles as He Maps Out an Escape Route

Often in the news for his outbursts, this time Draymond Green got candid about his journey. The Warriors’ superstar is also not getting younger anytime soon, and the reports of him being traded away also remain constant. Managing through those feelings, the 35-year-old shared when the days were tough for him, and what to expect as his next career move.

“Early in my career, a friend of mine came to my room, we were in LA… I was just sitting there staring at a wall. He’s like ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I’m like, I don’t know. I’m exhausted. You wanna go to the gym a little bit less… the walls start to close in on you a little bit more,” Green explained.” These walls are closing in on me because after that Clipper game, I was beat up. Then after the game, I sprinted out because it just felt like it was in a casino or jail or something like the walls were just closing in on me.”

It’s rare for any athlete to accept their feelings, let alone speak about their mental health so openly. It’s even more difficult coming from Draymond Green, as he had received a bad reputation for his controversies on the court. Be it punching Jordan Poole or even constant fights throughout his career. Let’s take some of the issues that transpired this season.

Imago Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to the media during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Against the Utah Jazz, he received another double technical, which meant he left the game after just 12 minutes. That was his ninth technical foul, and reaching 16 results in an automatic one-game suspension. It was the 22nd time in Green’s career that he had been ejected from a regular-season game. It was not the only time that Draymond Green’s disciplinary issues were in the headlines.

He also left the bench early during a win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 22 after a heated argument with coach Kerr. During the season, he was averaging his lowest efficiency since 2021 and a career high in turnovers. Things are seemingly improving for the 4x All-Star on the court, and he has an eye on what’s next in his career.

Draymond Green is already analyzing his next move

The 4x NBA champion is already an analyst and a podcaster. He is not leaving those duties anytime soon. But recently, Dray was also linked with being interested in coaching his alum. But they already have Tom Izzo, one of the most decorated and respected college basketball coaches of all time, and his impact with the Michigan State Spartans has lasted for over three decades in the head coaching role. Still, the Warriors superstar is open to the head coaching opportunity.

“As I get closer to the end, I think a little bit more about it, and I’m definitely closer than I was a couple of years ago. You would have asked me two years ago, and I would have told you ‘Hell no’. But as you get closer to the end, you start to think, ‘Oh man, what is it that I really want to do?’ So, I’m not going to sit here and tell you yes, I’m going to coach when I’m done, but I won’t tell you no anymore.”

The candid press conference reflected a side of Green that nobody sees often. He has already shown his chops with the analyst role, and with a resume like his, a coaching job might be on the horizon.