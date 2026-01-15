Walls Close In for Jonathan Kuminga as Steve Kerr Shares “Unfortunate” Update Ahead of Deadline

After a few hours, Jonathan Kuminga’s future will become crystal clear. The saga that started in the off-season and the 23-year-old even accepted a new contract, but this season was still the same. Despite starting the season hot, it only resulted in multiple DNPs because of the distrust with the head coach, Steve Kerr continues.

“As Jonathan Kuminga becomes trade-eligible tomorrow, do not count out the Chicago Bulls as a potential landing spot. While the writing is on the wall for Golden State to move Kuminga, Chicago would fit the bill as a team willing to take a flyer on the 23-year-old slasher.”

The Chicago Bulls have been inquiring about Kuminga for some time now. He even fits the “young player with experience” mold that Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas stated before. In fact, the franchise has a lot of expiring contracts to cash on. Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, and Coby White are all on expiring contracts at $13 million or higher. The exit from Golden State remains since the head coach has failed to inspire confidence in trusting the Congolese forward.

“I’m just gonna to say, it’s a difficult situation,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game on Wednesday. “I think you guys know it. Everybody knows it. We have to control what we can control and try to keep moving the ship forward. This is not an easy situation. It’s not an easy one to talk about, frankly. I try to protect everybody organizationally, and nobody’s winning right now with this situation, and it’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

Though Jonathan Kuminga got off to a hot start this season, he was unable to sustain it and has instead been sidelined for much of the last month and a half. The 23-year-old Warriors forward has not seen action since Dec. 18. That’s why, when JK becomes trade-eligible on Thursday, he is largely expected to get traded straight away. Apart from the Bulls, the Kings, Mavericks, and Lakers could also make sense as a landing spot for him.

So far, he’s just averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from the three-point line. This is significantly lower than his career averages of 50.2 percent shooting from the field and 33.1 percent from the three-point line.

Can the Lakers swoop in to revive Jonathan Kuminga’s career?

While the trade talks continued, Steve Kerr’s words only discredited JK’s trade value. Multiple times, the head coach has called the 23-year-old not a great fit alongside his starters. “It was going to be tricky to start JK, Jimmy, Draymond, at the 2,3, and 4. I think anybody can see that’s a tough combination based on shooting.” This has led to JK’s trade value being reportedly at an “all-time low”.

NBA reporter Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers “did call Golden State about Jonathan Kuminga during the sides’ summer standoff in restricted free agency. I’m told that the Lakers have likewise continued to monitor Kuminga’s situation while casting a wide net to try to find help on a very limited wing market.”

With no updates on Miami’s Andrew Wiggins and the Pelicans Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III, the Lakers need to find a solution fast. Who better than Jonathan Kuminga, who has been waiting for a clean slate to begin for quite some time now?