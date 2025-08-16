Walls Close In on Joel Embiid & Paul George as 76ers Receive Key Boost After Forced Change

As the Philadelphia 76ers approach the 2025–26 NBA season, uncertainty surrounds the availability of their veteran stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George. Both players missed significant time last year due to injuries, and their return to full health remains uncertain. This situation has prompted the team to look towards its younger players to step up and contribute more significantly.

The team’s younger players are positioning themselves to seize the moment. The work they put in this summer could determine the early rotation and even reshape how the Sixers approach the start of the season.

“All the videos I’ve seen, all the word I get out of Philly is that Tyrese Maxey, and [Jared] McCain, and the younger guys like VJ Edgecombe—they’ve all been in the gym all summer long,” Ramona Shelburne reported. “And these guys, Embiid and Paul George, missed a lot of time last year—that young group, they may not wait, [the Sixers] may not be able to wait.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Offseason conditioning and skill development have been the focus for the emerging stars. Maxey has reportedly been improving his perimeter shooting and ball-handling under pressure. McCain has emphasized defensive drills and situational awareness, aiming to become a two-way contributor immediately. Edgecombe has dedicated hours to fine-tuning his off-ball movement, knowing that quick adaptation could earn him early minutes.

AD

The coaching staff is carefully managing Embiid and George’s workload to reduce risk, meaning minutes for the veterans may be limited early on. That dynamic elevates the importance of consistent performances from the younger players, who must be ready to step in, maintain team efficiency, and provide leadership in high-pressure situations. Their growth during training camp and early games could set the tone for the Sixers’ season.

The Sixers’ emerging talent may take on a more prominent role sooner than expected. With Joel Embiid and Paul George pacing their return, Maxey, McCain, Edgecombe, and Justin Edwards could set the tone for the team’s early-season rotation. Edwards, in particular, has shown significant growth this offseason, making him a versatile contributor capable of filling multiple needs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Young Players on the Rise

Tyrese Maxey has honed his shooting, ball-handling, and decision-making skills, preparing to lead the offense as the lone All-Star when the stars are unavailable. His improvement in reading defenses and executing under pressure could make him a consistent scoring option early in the season.

via Imago Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Jared McCain is looking to build on an extremely promising rookie year cut short by focusing on floor awareness, defensive versatility, and offensive decision-making, which positions him to make immediate contributions on both ends. His ability to adapt quickly to different game scenarios may allow the Sixers to maintain balance even with limited veteran minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

VJ Edgecombe’s summer work has emphasized off-ball movement, defensive rotations, pick-and-roll execution, and reading opponents’ tendencies. These improvements equip him to handle more complex responsibilities during games, giving the coaching staff flexibility in rotations and lineup adjustments.

Justin Edwards has committed to developing a complete game, including shooting accuracy, playmaking, defensive reads, and court awareness. His expanded skill set adds depth and flexibility to the roster, which could prove crucial if Embiid or George need controlled minutes early in the season. If the young group continues at this pace, the Sixers may enter training camp with a more balanced rotation than expected. This blend of rising talent and veteran experience could pay off during the grind of the regular season and the playoff push.