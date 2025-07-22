brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Walls Close In on Rob Pelinka After Lakers’ Miss Bolsters Western Rival

ByRishi Rajpoot

Jul 22, 2025 | 1:55 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

One of the hottest free agents still in the market has been former Charlotte Hornets star Josh Okogie. The 26-year-old wing has been on the radar of many teams after he was bought out of his contract with the Hornets. This included the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and a few others. However, the free agent has stunned everyone with a move to Houston instead. Yes, Okogie has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Rockets, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The ESPN analyst broke the news to the world through a social media post. “Free agent forward Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN.” The post read. While this is great news for the Rockets, who’ve now strengthened their roster even further after landing Kevin Durant earlier, for the Lakers, it’s another missed chance. Okogie joins the list of several players that the Purple & Gold have failed to land this summer.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shams Charania (@shams)

Expand Post

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

"Did the Lakers drop the ball again by missing out on Josh Okogie for the Rockets?"

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved