Walls Close In on Rob Pelinka After Lakers’ Miss Bolsters Western Rival

One of the hottest free agents still in the market has been former Charlotte Hornets star Josh Okogie. The 26-year-old wing has been on the radar of many teams after he was bought out of his contract with the Hornets. This included the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and a few others. However, the free agent has stunned everyone with a move to Houston instead. Yes, Okogie has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Rockets, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The ESPN analyst broke the news to the world through a social media post. “Free agent forward Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN.” The post read. While this is great news for the Rockets, who’ve now strengthened their roster even further after landing Kevin Durant earlier, for the Lakers, it’s another missed chance. Okogie joins the list of several players that the Purple & Gold have failed to land this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shams Charania (@shams) Expand Post

AD

This is a developing story…