“Want It to Be Out There”: Bam Adebayo Confirms LaMelo Ball Hasn’t Apologized for Season-Ending Injury

The Play-In Tournament was on the line. The Miami Heat’s only chance at the playoffs was on the line. But everything came crashing down with a 126-127 loss. Amidst that, Bam Adebayo had to leave the floor with 11:10 left in Q2, thanks to LaMelo Ball. Well, the Charlotte Hornets star said after the game that he’ll apologize to Adebayo. But did he?

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“It didn’t happen. By that time, I was in the shower trying to figure out what I was gonna do next. Obviously, everything happened all at once, and I wanted to be out there. At some point, I’ll see him again, we’ll have that conversation, and we’ll move on,” the Heat big man told the media on Thursday.

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Midway through the second quarter of a high-stakes clash, LaMelo Ball botched a drive, hit the floor, and in the chaos, latched onto Bam Adebayo’s left leg. As a result, the All-Star center flipped and slammed onto his back, clutching his lower spine in pain. Meanwhile, officials let play roll on without a whistle, and ultimately, Adebayo never returned.

While people continue debating whether the incident was accidental or whether Melo did it on purpose, Adebayo shared insights about his equation with the 24-year-old Hornets phenom. “I’ve always had great conversations with him. It’s never been any bad blood between us. I was drafted in the same draft class as his brother, so it’s always been good conversations,” Bam shared with the media.

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He also addressed the officials’ decision with a measured tone. The 28-year-old felt they followed the rulebook and had little room to act. “I think the officials handled it, I guess, by the rule book,” he said. “I feel like it will be changed at some point, because it doesn’t make sense that three or four plays can go by and you can review a three-point shot, but you can’t review a hostile act.”

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Speaking of reviews, reports suggest the NBA will look into the Bam Adebayo-LaMelo Ball incident and issue a verdict by Friday. Therefore, everyone is eager to know what’s coming next. At the same time, the game’s crew chief explained on Wednesday what saved the day for the Charlotte Hornets‘ star.

NBA’s pool summary on the Bam Adebayo-LaMelo Ball incident

The NBA pool report unpacked the chaos around LaMelo Ball and Bam Adebayo. First, no whistle came as the contact happened. Then, play rushed ahead into a fast break. As a result, the clock kept running, and the window for review quietly vanished. Crew chief Zach Zarba pointed to the rulebook, explaining that without a stoppage, officials lost the chance to revisit the play, leaving Ball untouched in the moment.

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That sequence quietly tilted things in Ball’s favor. As the Miami Heat sped up the floor, the chance for an instant review slipped away. Then came halftime, where officials finally took another look. However, the real call now shifts beyond the court. League operations hold the power to decide escalation. As a result, what once carried ejection potential against the Hornets now lingers in postgame judgment.

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Meanwhile, insider Chris Haynes reported the NBA is now circling LaMelo Ball. The league has seemingly stepped in, weighing punishment before the Charlotte Hornets’ next elimination test.

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For now, Bam Adebayo remains at the center of the fallout after the Play-In collapse. First, the injury forced him out of a crucial moment. Then, debate grew over intent and missed officiating calls. Meanwhile, he has yet to receive an apology from LaMelo Ball. However, the NBA review continues, and any punishment now depends on league judgment beyond the court.