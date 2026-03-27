“Want To Get Rewarded”: Warriors Star Makes Contract Demand Clear To Front Office Ahead Of Free Agency

De’Anthony Melton’s comeback season is on a collision course with the Warriors’ tight budget, and the guard just made the first move.

Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton’s stock has soared this season. Re-signing with Golden State after a torn ACL injury ruined his experience at Brooklyn, he has enjoyed a good stretch of games in recent weeks, as the Warriors seek to keep hold of the last Play-In spot in the Western Conference. With that in mind, he has not failed to call the attention of the Warriors’ front office to what he truly deserves.

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Melton spoke on 95.7 The Game’s ‘Steiny and Guru’ on Thursday, addressing his contract future with directness. “I’ve been in this league a decent amount of time,” Melton said.

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“So, eight years is a lot of time. I’ve put in a lot of time and effort and work into this. I think that should be rewarded, and I think, for anybody, you put in that much time, effort, work, and you’ve seen the results and you’ve seen how impactful you are and what you have done, like I said, you want to be rewarded for that. So, whatever comes with it, comes with it, but end of the day, you want to get rewarded for your services.”

Melton holds a $3.45 million player option for the 2026-27 season, per Spotrac, a number that made sense when he signed a team-friendly two-year, $6.5 million deal last October, coming off surgery, but with his current performance, it makes considerably less sense now. While he does not issue an ultimatum, the message to GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors front office is clear that a $3.45 million option is not a serious conversation for a player performing at this level.

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Melton’s impact is undeniable, as he leads the team with a +195 plus-minus, a figure so significant that The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami dubbed him the team’s secondary MVP. His value was on full display Wednesday against the Nets, where he contributed 14 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in a crucial win.

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His performances have kept coming, his value has kept rising, and the offseason conversation has moved from theoretical to imminent. The Warriors face decisions on Brandin Podziemski’s extension eligibility and Quinten Post’s restricted free agency alongside Melton’s situation. Of the three, his appears to be the most urgent, and the most expensive, and Thursday’s interview confirmed that he knows it.

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De’Anthony Melton’s Rising Value Puts Warriors Front Office in a Familiar Bind

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole projected Melton’s next contract landing to be between $15 million and $20 million per year. The gap between his current salary and his projected market value is a franchise-level decision about how the Warriors rebuild their core around Steph Curry’s final chapter.

Imago Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton (8) loses control of the ball next to Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This isn’t strange to Golden State as they’ve been here before. After the 2022-23 season, former player Donte DiVincenzo turned a breakout year into a market the Warriors could not comfortably match given their payroll commitments. He eventually signed with the Knicks, and Melton’s trajectory this season is nearly identical. The Warriors could not hold DiVincenzo, and now fans will be wondering if the Dubs have the flexibility to hold Melton.

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Melton, for his part, has been open about what the franchise means to him, saying: “I feel like I’ve expressed countless times how much I love Golden State, from the medical staff to the actual staff to the front office to the players that have been here,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area last week. That affection is real. But the business, as Thursday made clear, is also real, as the Warriors could lose a player to the market they helped create every few years.

He isn’t demanding a trade or threatening a holdout. Instead, the eight-year veteran is letting his play do the talking. After returning from an ACL rupture to average a career-high 13.0 points, he’s simply making the case that the prove-it deal he signed is no longer sufficient for the production he’s delivering.