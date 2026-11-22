Victor Wembanyama’s comments about stat-padding sparked speculation about Luka Doncic, putting the San Antonio Spurs star under scrutiny. But former ESPN analyst Joe Johnson isn’t looking to question Wembanyama’s competitive mentality. Instead, the former NBA star believes the mindset behind his actions is exactly what a franchise wants from its centerpiece, offering a defense of Wemby amid the criticism.

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Wembanyama finished with 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in 32 minutes as San Antonio defeated New Orleans 114-91. He reached the 50-point mark with consecutive three-pointers in the fourth quarter, extending an already comfortable Spurs lead.

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Reacting to the performance, Shannon Sharpe admitted he wanted Wembanyama to keep chasing the milestone rather than stop short of another historic night. “Hey, I wanted him to stat pad because I wanted him to get another 50-20 game. You don’t understand because remember he had that with that 52-24 game,” Sharpe said.

He saw no reason for Wembanyama to pass up the opportunity to add another remarkable performance to his resume.

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Joe Johnson Believes Victor Wembanyama Is Wired to Win

Wembanyama’s remarks put his approach to scoring under scrutiny, but Johnson focused on what he believes drives the Spurs star rather than the criticism surrounding his comments. For Johnson, Wembanyama’s championship ambitions are more important than the debate over how he approaches individual milestones.

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“At the end of the day, he want to win bro. He want to win a title,” Johnson said.

Johnson further explained why he believes that mentality is exactly what a franchise needs from its centerpiece. “And when you have a franchise guy like that, bro, that’s how you want him to think. That’s how you want him to act. That’s how you want him to be on and off the court. Every time you see that man, he be locked in focus. It don’t matter,” he added.

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Johnson made clear he saw no need for Wembanyama to apologize for his approach, viewing it as the mindset a franchise should want.

Wembanyama’s performance against New Orleans also gave Johnson’s argument another dimension. San Antonio had a comfortable lead, yet the Frenchman continued pursuing the 50-point mark.

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While the decision could be viewed as stat-padding, it also raises the question of whether chasing a milestone becomes a problem when it doesn’t interfere with winning.

Wembanyama’s own pursuit of 50 made his earlier comments even more interesting. With San Antonio comfortably ahead, he attempted another three while sitting at 47 points. “That stepback [3] to the right I took, it doesn’t correlate with this. It didn’t fit to the definition. Yeah, I did try to get a 3 up when I had 47 points,” Wembanyama admitted.

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He also defended his decision by invoking Wilt Chamberlain’s pursuit of 100 points, suggesting that the greats don’t shy away from historic milestones.

Wembanyama’s explanation leaves a distinction between chasing numbers for their own sake and taking advantage of an opportunity to achieve something historic, although the line between the two remains open to interpretation.

Wembanyama’s initial remark didn’t name anyone, but Luka Doncic quickly became the centre of speculation.

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When asked later whether there was an ethical way to score 50 points, the Spurs star brought up Doncic alongside LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic.

“The greats, they don’t think about that. I don’t think LeBron, Shai, Jokic, Luka, I don’t think they think about that. I have them as examples, so I’m trying to not think about it either,” Wembanyama explained.

Johnson’s defense of Wembanyama comes down to what he believes drives the Spurs star: winning a championship. But Wembanyama’s night against New Orleans also showed that individual milestones still hold value to him. He was willing to take the shot that pushed him to 50, even after questioning how others approach their statistics.

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Ultimately, the debate isn’t simply about whether players should chase milestones, but about where they draw the line between personal achievement and playing the game the right way.