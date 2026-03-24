“Wanted Some Attention”: Draymond Green Calls Out Lakers Legend’s Take on Luka Doncic–Bitadze Altercation

Luka Doncic has been in the news a lot this weekend because of the win over the Orlando Magic. His argument with Goga Bitadze, the Georgian centre for the Orlando Magic, made news by accident. Many analysts and reporters weighed in on the matter, but one person who was caught up in the whole thing was Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green.

Robert Horry, a former Los Angeles Lakers player who is now an analyst, was giving his opinion on the whole thing right after the game. He didn’t like the fight, but he said that players like Draymond Green get away with much worse. He also said that the Doncic-Bitadze fight shouldn’t have led to a double technical.

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“I always laugh because I’ve always seen certain players, I’m not gonna call no names *coughs* Draymond Green, that says things to the refs and they let it slide,” the 7x NBA champion said after the game. “But when you say things to another player, there’s no pushing or shoving, you wanna call a double tech on the players? Stop taking money out of players’ pockets.”

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Green responded to the bizarre post-game comments from Horry in the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show on YouTube.

“Goga Bitadze, trash-talking Luka at the foul line, and Luka said that Bitadze said he will f–k up his whole family. Robert Horry goes on the show and brings me up,” Green said on the show.”I think he just wanted some attention, so everybody, let’s give Robert Horry some attention that he deserves. But I don’t know what I had to do with this. I am all in favor of not taking money out of the players’ pockets. I’m not sure how you brought up my name in this statement because I don’t talk s— about people’s families.”

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Doncic received his 16th technical foul for the incident, which resulted in him missing tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons. However, the league reversed its decision after JJ Redick & Co. filed an appeal immediately following the game on Saturday. Green praised the Slovenian for standing up for himself in the situation, but added that Horry’s remarks about him were completely unfounded.

“I talk a lot of s— on the basketball court, I don’t talk about a guy’s family because no one is going to come to court and talk about my family,” Green added. “That line won’t be crossed, so I respect Luka for standing up to that. Robert Horry brought my name up. I’m not sure what point he was trying to make, but it didn’t enhance the story. I know my name enhances a lot of people’s story, but unfortunately for this one, I don’t quite see how it made sense there, but I guess thanks for the shout-out, Robert Horry?”

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To be fair, this did seem uncalled for, considering Green was nowhere near the players when this happened, nor was he in the news for anything similar in recent weeks (not considering the incident in the Houston Rockets game involving Jabari Smith Jr).

Draymond Green and Robert Horry’s love-hate relationship

While Draymond Green and Horry don’t exactly have a longstanding quarrel between them, there have been instances where they’ve locked horns in the past. The duo shares no deep-seated personal beef, but have traded public shots in recent years, often tied to Green’s antics and Horry’s critiques of the Warriors’ handling

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The former San Antonio Spurs man first called out Steve Kerr and GSW for not suspending Green after punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice. He questioned their nepotism and was quoted on a podcast saying, “What if that’s Steph Curry that he punched? You gonna suspend him for two or three games?”

USA Today via Reuters Nov 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, considering the heat surrounding the incident back in 2022, Green did not respond to Horry. The Warriors fined him internally, and he got away without a suspension.

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However, following the Dubs’ iconic 2022 NBA Championship run, Horry gave Green his flowers. He went on record to say, “Draymond Green…he started the dynasty…He’s a Hall of Famer,” crediting his defensive role over scoring. The former Lakers man has speculated about Green during trade windows, most recently in February 2026.

Horry claimed the Warriors would “trade Draymond Green ‘in a heartbeat’ if Steph wants.” Well, that didn’t happen, and Draymond kept his calm. But the latest mention during the Doncic-Bitadze event is what forced him to speak up, and rightly so.

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Truth be told, it’s not often that one finds themselves agreeing with something Green says, but on this occasion, we’ll admit defeat. Either way, let’s hope NBA stars maintain decorum on the court while competing like gladiators, but let’s keep families out of the banter, shall we?