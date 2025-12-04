Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec. 4): Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight?

The Golden State Warriors head to Philadelphia tonight looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss, while the 76ers enter the matchup riding a two-game winning streak. But momentum isn’t the only storyline; the injury report is stacked on both sides. With key stars missing and others battling lingering issues, this showdown could look very different from what fans expected.

Naturally, the biggest question for Warriors fans remains: Is Stephen Curry playing tonight at Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs the 76ers?

Unfortunately for Golden State, Stephen Curry has been officially ruled out for tonight’s game. The four-time champion continues to recover from a left quadriceps contusion, an injury he suffered late in the Warriors’ matchup against the Houston Rockets on November 26.

Despite finishing that game, Curry hasn’t appeared since. Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed earlier this week that Curry would stay in the Bay Area to rehabilitate, rather than travel with the team during their three-game road trip.

Kerr explained the reasoning: “He’s going to stay home… get the rehab done here, get his work in, and hopefully be ready for Minnesota next Friday.”

This timeline means Curry is set to miss at least five consecutive games. Before the injury, he was averaging 27.9 points on 47.1% shooting, keeping Golden State competitive despite their inconsistency.

In his place, Brandin Podziemski has stepped into the starting role, delivering 15 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the recent win over New Orleans.

Injury Report for 76ers vs Warriors

Both teams enter tonight’s game dealing with significant absences, but Philadelphia’s updates bring the biggest twists. While Paul George has now been ruled OUT, Joel Embiid has been upgraded to questionable, raising late-game uncertainty.

76ers

Joel Embiid – Questionable (left/right knee injury recovery)

The reigning MVP missed Philadelphia’s last outing but appears closer to a return. While still not a lock to play, his upgrade from doubtful gives the 76ers a late decision to make.

Paul George – Out (left knee injury)

George has officially been ruled out. He has not played since November 25 and continues to manage knee recovery.

Quentin Grimes – Questionable (right calf tightness)

His availability will impact Philly’s perimeter defense and spacing.

Kelly Oubre Jr. – Out (left knee sprain)

Still recovering and not expected back until mid-December.

Trendon Watford – Out (left adductor strain)

Remains sidelined, reducing Philadelphia’s frontcourt depth.

With George out and Embiid uncertain, Tyrese Maxey once again becomes the clear offensive engine. He is averaging a career-best 32.5 points, and the Sixers may need another explosive effort to stay afloat against Golden State.

Warriors

Stephen Curry – Out (left quadriceps contusion)

Alex Toohey – Out (left knee injury management)

Jimmy Butler III – Questionable (left knee soreness)

Jonathan Kuminga – Questionable (right ankle soreness)

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Questionable (right knee soreness)

Quinten Post – Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Al Horford – Questionable (right sciatic nerve irritation)

De’Anthony Melton – Available (season debut)

Golden State’s rotation is extremely fluid. If Butler or any of the frontcourt questionable players sit, the Warriors may be forced into extended small-ball stretches around Draymond Green.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups – 76ers vs Warriors

Based on current injury designations, with Curry out, George out, and Embiid questionable:

Philadelphia 76ers (Projected)

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: VJ Edgecombe

SF: Dominick Barlow (moves up with George out)

PF: Jabari Walker / Barlow (depending on Embiid’s status)

C: Andre Drummond

If Embiid plays, he immediately replaces Drummond at center and shifts the entire rotation.

Golden State Warriors (Projected)

PG: Brandin Podziemski

SG: Will Richard

SF: Moses Moody

PF: Jimmy Butler III (Q)

C: Draymond Green

If Butler sits, Jonathan Kuminga (if cleared) or Al Horford could start in his place.

Tonight’s matchup ultimately becomes a test of which team can adapt faster under pressure. With Stephen Curry ruled out and the 76ers still waiting on final word for Joel Embiid, both sides will rely heavily on secondary creators, system discipline, and depth pieces thrust into larger roles. Whether Philadelphia leans on Maxey again or Golden State spreads the floor around Draymond Green, this game offers a clear snapshot of how contenders survive when their stars aren’t available.