Warriors’ Aggressive Pitch for LeBron James Revealed Days After Stephen Curry Recruitment News Rocked NBA World

The Golden State Warriors are refusing to let their dynasty just fade away. The franchise is launching a calculated, aggressive pursuit to keep their championship contention alive while Stephen Curry is still playing. The plan is very superstar-forward. But unlike the belief the Dubs want a Giannis Antetokounmpo, an NBA insider revealed they’re in hot pursuit of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The new development comes just days after news of Stephen Curry’s active recruitment efforts broke and altered the free agency market.

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NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors remain fiercely committed to assembling a historic “Big Four.” The proposed super-team would flank Curry with Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler post-ACL, and LeBron James himself under head coach Steve Kerr. It’s the closest recreation of the 2024 Team USA squad that won gold at the Paris Olympics.

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Most trade watchers report that James prefers to remain with the Lakers, where he has spent the last eight seasons. “Staying with the Lakers is widely believed to be his preferred choice because he is so entrenched in Los Angeles now,” Fischer noted. However, he revealed the Warriors have reportedly found a loophole that could give them the geographic advantage over Los Angeles.

“Yet league sources maintain that Golden State remains legitimately interested in adding LeBron to their Stephen Curry/Jimmy Butler/Draymond Green core… with the pitch presumed to include the idea that LeBron could commute from Los Angeles to some TBD degree without having to move his family.”

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It deviates from a popular plan that the Warriors wanted to build a superteam with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The unaffordability of the Greek Freak aside, some trade-watchers believe the Warriors want to try a formula that Kerr and Curry are familiar with i.e. the Team USA tandem, rather than experiment with Giannis.

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The Dubs can get around the cap space problem by figuratively greasing the wheels for LeBron. By directly addressing the 23-year veteran’s rigid boundaries, the Warriors have just increase their chances of pulling off the most seismic free-agency coup in basketball history.

LeBron James’ priorities open the door for Stephen Curry’s Warriors

Last week, LeBron James reportedly gave the Lakers an ultimatum – either give him a veteran max or championship depth. Yet it appears getting a lucrative contract is secondary to championship contention and his family. There might be title contention teaming up with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr. But he won’t move his family in LA for anywhere else. It’s the main reason why most don’t believe a Cleveland homecoming is on the table.

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The Warriors have an advantage over Cleveland there, being within state lines. Throughout the twilight of his career, James has made it abundantly clear that he values family stability above all else, fiercely resisting any career move that would uproot his wife and children from their established lives in Southern California. The middle child Bryce is in Arizona, and the youngest, Zhuri has pretty much grown up in LA. Bronny is with the Lakers for the foreseeable future and while Bron Sr. maintains his son’s contract doesn’t dictate his, he’s got plenty of reason to stay in LA.

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This commitment to staying put was widely cited as the reason James is quiet on the potential of a sentimental Cavaliers reunion. Until few days ago, the Lakers probably had an ironclad monopoly on Bron. Other fanbases assumed the King James simply wouldn’t entertain an exit that separated him from his family. Until The Chef started cooking.

NBA insiders reported that Curry is personally recruiting James. Reports emerged that Curry plans to meet his Team USA buddy before the free agency opens. That was already giving the Warriors an edge. Now Fischer has given more details into the Warriors’ pitch that Steph’s probably going to offer.

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A formal arrangement that allows LeBron to privately commute from Los Angeles to the Bay Area through a regular season schedule gives the Warriors an advantage over any team outside California. And perhaps, the team-up will realistically meet Bron’s criteria for championship depth with a teammate and coach he’s won a gold medal with.

Financially and structurally, the logistics would require immense creativity by Mike Dunleavy Jr’s office. It seems impossible to meet James’ vet max demand while keeping Jimmy Butler’s $56.8 million salary. Unless some of the pieces are taking a team-friendly discount.

With Jimmy Butler working his way back from a devastating injury, the front office recognizes that maximizing Curry’s remaining elite years requires an all-out, unconventional gamble. Prioritizing LeBron’s commute over salary caps this close to the 2026 NBA draft might just be the right amount of craziness that saves the Warriors dynasty.