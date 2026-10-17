Warriors Cut Promising 24-Year-Old Player Only To Assign New Role Moments Later

The Golden State Warriors are planning to waive Dalen Terry before Monday’s roster deadline, but the move would not necessarily end his time with the organization. ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel reported that Terry is expected to join the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, with the team viewing him as “a player the Warriors like” and wanting to continue his development.

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The plan has not been officially confirmed by Golden State. Terry, who is on a non-guaranteed training camp deal, would need to clear waivers before he could head to Santa Cruz, which leaves open the possibility that another NBA team claims him. A two-way contract isn’t an option either, since Terry has already played four NBA seasons.

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Terry Made a Late Push in Preseason

The decision comes after one of Terry’s strongest games of the preseason. Against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 7, with several veterans resting, he played more than 40 minutes and finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals in a 123-118 loss.

That game stood out because his other appearances were far quieter. Across five preseason games, he averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 14 minutes per game, shooting 48 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range, all in a small sample.

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Terry joined the Warriors in August after Philadelphia waived him in July. The 76ers made the move to create room below the first-apron hard cap so they could sign LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Chicago selected Terry with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 48 games with Chicago and Philadelphia last season.

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Golden State saw potential in his defensive versatility. His 7-foot-1 wingspan gives him the tools to defend multiple positions, a useful quality for a team dealing with Moses Moody’s season-ending torn patellar tendon. However, Terry’s outside shooting and offensive consistency remain areas for improvement.

The crowded competition for final spots is another factor. Brandon Williams, Georges Niang, and Charles Bassey are also part of the team’s decisions, leaving difficult choices as it finalizes its regular-season group. Hoops Rumors noted that Terry’s expected departure improves Williams’ chances of making the team, with Williams’ salary remaining non-guaranteed until January.

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For Terry, Santa Cruz could offer more playing time and a chance to work on his shooting without the pressure of securing a place on Golden State’s NBA roster. Yahoo Sports has noted that an immediate path back to the Warriors appears unlikely, although circumstances could change during the season.

The plan would let Golden State keep developing a player it believes in, while Terry gets another chance to build his game and work his way back to the NBA.