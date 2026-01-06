Warriors’ Draymond Green Injury Update Turns Wrong As Insider Reveals Truth Behind Rib Contusion

“I’m beat the hell up.” That was the tamest update Draymond Green could give on himself tonight. Despite being questionable with multiple injuries and stung by a series of ejections, the Warriors enforcer played over 30 minutes in a 103-102 loss to the Clippers. We’re still left wondering what exactly happened to him because the injury report left fans confused.

Green was listed as questionable with a rib injury ahead of tonight’s game against the Clippers. He still ended up playing a complete game, racked up 6 points with 12 assists, 5 rebounds and two steals.

At one point, he was trying to save a loose ball and crashed into the Warriors bench. He went back to the locker room to get assessed. The official Warriors’ report at that moment stated he had a rib contusion and would be unlikely to return.

Contrary to that report, he still managed to return and cut the deficit down to one point. It didn’t save the Dubs from a loss though. A rib contusion would’ve been serious, especially after the crash he took. But the NBA reporter, Brett Seigel clarified it was a “false alarm.”

The official diagnosis was a left ankle injury. The first report created panic about a rib injury that could’ve sidelined him for a lot longer.

However, it appears that Draymond Green’s prognosis is a lot better than estimated. The man said so himself.

Draymond Green gave an updated injury report on himself

The chatter around Draymond Green these days is not the greatest. He’s the subject of trade rumors despite the urs Warriors committed to ensuring he retires a Dub. Moreover, some believe that the Warriors’ offense improves when he leaves the floor. Some even speculated if that exaggerated injury report was to keep him out of the game.

However, that report is not completely wrong. Green was available after the game to talk about the multiple injuries he sustained just tonight alone.

This guy, who gets fined for swearing even measured his words. “I’m beat the f—- up … sorry … I’m beat the hell up.” He said he injured his ribs, ankle and left wrist.

When asked if the entire season is catching up with him, he said, “[The] crash into the bench. I knocked a rib out, then right after that, I rolled my ankle, I fell on my wrist, I hurt my left wrist. It’s just the accumulation of this game.”

So he’s not ready to admit that the season is taking the toll and only blaming it on tonight. Despite his state, he’s already made a decision on his status. The Warriors are playing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and Green declared, “I’ll be alright on Wednesday.”

Fans on both sides have been fantasizing for a while now about swapping Draymond Green with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Which makes their impending matchup a defining one. And the Warriors will want Green on the floor to take him on.