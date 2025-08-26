Warriors Emerge as Zion Williamson Landing Spot That Solves Jonathan Kuminga Situation, Suggests Insider

The Golden State Warriors are facing one of the most delicate balancing acts in the NBA. On one side is Stephen Curry’s rapidly closing championship window. On the other is the future of Jonathan Kuminga, the talented 22-year-old forward who has both flashed star potential and voiced frustrations with his role. And somewhere in the middle of it all lies the name that has once again surfaced in trade chatter: Zion Williamson.

The 25-year-old New Orleans Pelicans forward remains one of the league’s most polarizing figures. A dominant inside force when healthy, Williamson has also missed the equivalent of three full seasons due to recurring injuries. Yet, his upside remains undeniable: 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 58.4% shooting in 2024–25 is a reminder of what he brings when available. Add in the fact that his five-year, $197 million deal includes weight and games-played clauses, and the Pelicans have every reason to weigh their long-term direction carefully.

Meanwhile, Kuminga’s situation in Golden State is stuck in limbo. After averaging 15.3 points on efficient shooting last year, he’s balked at the Warriors’ extension offers, turned down sign-and-trade overtures involving the Suns and Kings, and is seriously weighing the one-year qualifying offer that would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2026. For the Warriors, who once touted him as the next cornerstone, the risk of losing him for nothing looms large.

This is where the conversation gets interesting. On a recent episode of the Basketball Bulletin podcast, hosts Trevor Lane and Donnie Freeman dropped a scenario that has quickly gained traction: what if the Warriors’ pursuit of Pelicans sharpshooter Trey Murphy turns into a “bait and switch,” with Zion Williamson entering the conversation instead?

“Maybe you do want Jonathan Kuminga if you’re in New Orleans,” Donnie noted. “If you don’t have the Zion piece anymore, Jonathan makes some sense. You could make that argument for sure.”

via Imago Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Lane added that while the Warriors have been linked to Murphy, the Pelicans could counter by dangling Zion. The immediate reaction, of course, is to wonder how Williamson would fit alongside Draymond Green in Golden State’s already tight offensive spacing. As Donnie pointed out, “It’d be worse spacing concerns, because Zion just flat-out shoots the ball like negative from three.”

Still, the ceiling is the draw. Unlike Kuminga, who the Warriors still aren’t sure can develop into a post-Curry centerpiece, Zion Williamson is already a proven force, if healthy. “They know for sure Zion could be [that guy],” Donnie continued. “If he’s out there and healthy, hypothetically.”

For New Orleans, moving Williamson is no longer unthinkable. The team just missed the playoffs again, despite a roster packed with intriguing young talent like Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, Trey Murphy III, and recent additions Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray. Multiple lottery finishes have strained the franchise’s patience, and reports suggest GM David Griffin has cooled on committing long-term to Zion.

The Pelicans also hold leverage. With Williamson owed $36.7 million next season, swapping him for Kuminga on a three-year sign-and-trade (~$82 million) plus an additional piece like Moses Moody provides financial flexibility and youth. Kuminga’s durability and upside would give New Orleans a fresh start at forward, while Moody’s shooting complements their guard-heavy lineup.

Insiders note that Pelicans’ interest in Kuminga has been real since July 2025, when multiple outlets reported exploratory talks. Considering Zion’s contract risk and injury history, pivoting to a younger, healthier player could be the logical move.

Why the Warriors Might Bite

For Golden State, the calculus is simple: win now, and prepare for life after Curry. The addition of Jimmy Butler this offseason was one piece of the puzzle, but Kuminga’s ongoing standoff continues to handcuff roster decisions. Trading him in a package for Zion Williamson not only resolves the contract headache but also injects a second star-level presence into their core.

The fit isn’t seamless, spacing with Green and Williamson on the floor is a real concern, but Zion’s interior dominance would open lanes for Curry and Butler, while also boosting rebounding and second-chance scoring. A hypothetical lineup of Curry, Butler, Zion, Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis (with veteran depth like Al Horford) is far from perfect, but the ceiling is tantalizing.

More importantly, the move would signal a definitive pivot: instead of waiting to see if Kuminga evolves, the Warriors would secure a “for-sure” player to carry the torch into the post-Curry era.

The risk side of this equation is obvious. Zion Williamson has played just 129 games in the last three seasons. His weight and conditioning remain perennial questions. And pairing him with Draymond Green could clog the offense in critical moments.

But the reward? A player who, when healthy, is already an All-NBA caliber talent. A player who could redefine Golden State’s trajectory not just for the present, but for the next decade.

For the Pelicans, moving Williamson would be painful but pragmatic. They’d gain a younger, more durable forward in Kuminga, whose best years are ahead of him. They’d also sidestep the long-term uncertainty tied to Zion’s contract.

via Imago Jan 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a fouled was not called against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Across social media, debates are split. Some Warriors fans pitch Kuminga-plus-picks packages for Zion, while others bristle at the idea of parting with their young forward at all. Media voices echo both sides: Yahoo Sports sees Zion as a move that could vault the Warriors back into contender status, while skeptics like Kendrick Perkins point out Kuminga’s situation is as much about the front office mishandling as it is about the player himself.

The Warriors are running out of time to secure Curry’s twilight years with a true contender. The Pelicans may be running out of patience with Zion Williamson’s injuries and uncertainty. Put those realities together, and suddenly the “bait and switch” floated by Trevor Lane and Donnie Freeman doesn’t sound so far-fetched.

It’s the kind of high-risk, high-reward gamble that could reshape both franchises.

So here’s the question: If you’re the Warriors, do you roll the dice on Zion Williamson, or is Jonathan Kuminga still the safer bet for the future?