Warriors Face Another Blow Before Play-In as Steve Kerr Confirms 24-Year-Old Star’s Injury After Lakers Loss

For the third time in 2026, Dub Nation watched another bad injury play out before their eyes. On the way to a 103-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, rookie LJ Cryer suffered an injury so bad, it was heard beyond the arena. Steve Kerr would confirm the worst after the loss, adding more pressure to the depleted Golden State Warriors’ Play-In survival odds.

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NBC’s cameras captured every detail of that fourth quarter incident. Cryer made a drive to the basket, hit a jumper and landed wrong on his right ankle. He rolled it so severely, the snap was heard on NBC’s broadcast.

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He couldn’t get up after that, clutching his leg in pain. The game had to be momentarily paused as Steve Kerr and Warriors staff helped him up but he tried to hop on one leg without support. It was so concerning, his teammates Pat Spencer, Malevy Leons, and Stephen Curry (who didn’t play today) stopped and assisted him rest of the way.

Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt had briefly lost his balance when Cryer fell. He lingered around as the staff helped the young player and gave him an encouraging dap when he was on the way to the locker room.

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He didn’t return for the rest of the game though he was spotted at the bench in the end. He finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes.

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It’s a sight that’s becoming increasingly familiar for Warriors fans who might have to watch future games between their fingers. They’ve seen it happen to Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and now LJ Cryer. And it’s also becoming a frequent occurence for Steve Kerr to deliver the bad news.

Warriors’ margin of error disappears after Steve Kerr’s announcement

The Warriors head coach addressed LJ Cryer’s injury almost immediately in the post-game presser. He confirmed that the guard has sprained his ankle. Kerr said Cryer will be re-evaluated Friday morning which will reveal the severity of the injury and if he will be available for the Play-In Tournament.

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This also means that Cryer might not be available for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento. Ker confirmed that Stephen Curry will be suiting up against the Kings and is counting on Kristaps Porzingis’ availability for it.

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Losing Cryer, who has averaged 8.2 points and shot nearly 40% from deep over 17 games, strips Kerr of a vital floor-spacer at the worst possible moment.

Tonight the Warriors had just 10 healthy players available, and with Cryer likely sidelined for Friday’s matchup they’d be a skeleton crew against the Kings. Another injury creates an uphill battle for the injury-depleted Warriors who are stuck at 10th for the Play-Ins. They also don’t get the week-long rest for that week. The “pop” heard on Thursday night may very well have been the sound of the Warriors’ postseason margin for error disappearing entirely.