Warriors Face $25M Dilemma as Kristaps Porzingis’ Close Source Influences Hawks Trade

The Warriors now find themselves in a financial pinch: if they re-sign Jonathan Kuminga to a $25 million deal for 2025–26, the combined salaries of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Kuminga will consume 106% of their projected cap, dwarfing allowable space. That pressure makes any additional roster moves virtually impossible unless significant adjustments are made.

Meanwhile, the Hawks’ pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis wasn’t a snap decision. Sources say Atlanta connected with Porzingis’ rep, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, to gauge his health status months before finalizing the deal, ensuring they felt confident in his recovery from lingering side effects of a March viral illness. That proactive research highlights Atlanta’s caution in managing trade risks.

The outcome? Atlanta acquired Porzingis and a second-round draft pick; the Nets received Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick; Boston secured Georges Niang and another second-rounder. Boston also cleared its second cap apron and saved an estimated $180 million in tax penalties, freeing it to pivot aggressively after Jayson Tatum’s injury.

This shaped the NBA’s trade landscape: the Hawks took a calculated gamble on Porzingis’ upside, Boston prioritized financial flexibility, and the Warriors entered crunch time in cap management. All three teams are now navigating the ripple effects of these strategic decisions.

(This is a building story…)