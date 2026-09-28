Warriors Fans Grow Restless as Mike Dunleavy Drops Worrying Kristaps Porzingis Health Update

The Golden State Warriors expected Kristaps Porzingis to strengthen their frontcourt heading into the 2026-27 season. Instead, an unexpected health issue has left the team without one of its key additions as training camp gets underway.

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Porzingis will not travel with the Warriors to Hawaii after the team learned he was dealing with a health issue. Mike Dunleavy confirmed the center is out indefinitely saying, “I’m not marking him down as being out to start the season or anything like that. He’s just not available this week.” Anthony Slater’s update on the Porzingis situation

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The update leaves Golden State without a clear timetable for Porzingis’ return. That uncertainty matters because the Warriors re-signed him to a two-year, $40 million deal this summer after he appeared in only 15 games for Golden State last season, averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Porzingis’ Latest Setback Brings Availability Concerns Back Into Focus

The first reaction reflects a sense of distrust around another uncertain Porzingis update. One Warriors supporter wrote, “we not falling for it this time,” suggesting that the latest development is being viewed through the history of his availability rather than as an isolated training-camp issue.

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There is some context behind that reaction. Porzingis played only 15 games for Golden State after arriving from Atlanta at the February trade deadline and missed 16 games during that Warriors stint. His availability was already a major consideration when Golden State decided to bring him back on a new contract.

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That history prompted another supporter to focus on Porzingis’ reputation for staying on the court, writing, “Great player, made of glass….” The wording is blunt, but the underlying concern is different from the first reaction: whether Porzingis can provide consistent availability over a full season. When healthy, his size and shooting give Golden State a frontcourt option the roster otherwise lacks.

That concern then pushed the conversation toward what the Warriors could do if the absence lasts longer than expected.

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Some supporters moved from questioning Porzingis’ availability to considering possible roster solutions. One reaction asked whether Golden State could “snag Duren,” while another wrote, “GSW have a decision to make. Can they snag Duren.”

Those comments are fan suggestions rather than evidence of an actual Warriors pursuit of Jalen Duren. Still, they point to a real roster issue. Without Porzingis, Golden State has to lean more heavily on its other frontcourt options, including Draymond Green, Al Horford, Charles Bassey and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

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The roster discussion also connects to why Porzingis was important to Golden State’s plans in the first place. The 7-foot-2 center can add shooting and size to a group that is already dealing with other availability questions, meaning an extended absence would alter how the Warriors distribute their frontcourt minutes.

The next reaction focused on a different issue: the lack of information surrounding Porzingis’ condition. One commenter asked, “How does this guy get to be the only person that they don’t tell us what he has,” reflecting frustration over the absence of a specific diagnosis.

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The Warriors have not disclosed the nature of Porzingis’ current health issue. Dunleavy said the team learned about it Sunday after Porzingis had been working out and had been fully cleared the previous week. That makes the current situation difficult to assess beyond the fact that there is no timetable for his return.

One reaction took the availability frustration much further, with a commenter writing, “They should trade this A*DS-ridden n***.” The language is offensive, but the underlying suggestion is about whether Golden State should reconsider its commitment to a player whose availability has become a recurring concern. There is currently no report that the Warriors are considering a trade because of this latest issue, so that remains a fan suggestion rather than a team development.

For now, Golden State is taking a cautious approach. Dunleavy has not ruled Porzingis out for the regular-season opener, and Steve Kerr said the team expects him to be back at some point, but there is no established return date.

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The bigger issue for the Warriors is how long they have to operate without the frontcourt piece they committed $40 million to this summer. A short absence would leave the team with time to adjust, while a prolonged one would place more responsibility on its remaining bigs and could test the depth Golden State built for the 2026-27 season.