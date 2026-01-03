Warriors Fans Growing Restless After Steve Kerr’s Honest Admission About Team

With Stephen Curry’s championship window dwindling, the Golden State Warriors’ head coach dropped an uninspiring update. The 131-94 drubbing to the Thunder brought out some uncomfortable conversation. And the fans are seemingly tired of the excuses.

“The point of where we are with the age of our best players is we can still be good,” Kerr said to the media about the realistic title chances this year. “But we’re obviously not in the same class as we were 5/6 years ago. We’re not in the same class as the team we played tonight or as several other teams in the league. There’s no point in denying that. I think we have to embrace it and be realistic and give ourselves a shot.”

The average age of their Big 3 is 36, and Curry, Green, and Buttler are not aging down. This was the evident factor when the team traded for Jimmy from Miami last year. His inclusion on the team changed the fortune, as the team had a 23-7 record during the regular season. But this season, after the recent loss, the team is floundering with an 18-17 record.

The problem is clear that there is no one else to take off the offensive load of Stephen Curry. The Warriors are ranked just 19th in offensive efficiency, and in the previous 32 games, the Warriors have deployed 15 different starting lineups. Largely because Steve Kerr has struggled to find a balance between size and spacing.

Moreover, the locker room issues continue to exist. Be it the Jonathan Kuminga DNP and trade drama or the heated argument with Draymond Green on the sidelines. Many feel the HC has lost the dressing room. And the current uninspiring comments don’t do him any more favor.

Steve Kerr receives no support

Since winning the Finals for the last time in the 2021-22 season, the Warriors have fallen short of expectations. The team hasn’t advanced to the Western Conference Finals since that season and missed the playoffs altogether in the 2023-24 season. It seems fans are tired of lowered expectations despite Stephen Curry being part of the team. “I’m so sick of these lowered expectations. Is this the coach that 30 deserves? So this is why you don’t push yourself to put together better rotations?”

Meanwhile, the retirement statements from the fans continue. Steve Kerr had previously stated, “I don’t see myself just quitting coaching after this year, but there will come a time when there’s going to have to be some decisions made.” But fans want that decision sooner rather than later. “Bum a– coach bro get outta here”. The coach has even put the blame on the players for not finding a solution, even though Curry is not on the court.

“We have a lot of different guys we go to and rely on. When he’s (Jimmy) with Steph and Draymond, he tends to defer a little bit when Steph is out there.” The head coach stated how the fit issue around Buttler, Green, and Curry continues. Still no solution in sight, a netizen commented, “Kerr has a loser mentality.” It was not the only time when Kerr gave up on the roster. “If we do not, and chances are we will not, like we are not a favorite to do it.”

This was just a week ago on The Athletic Show. With continuous downplaying of the expectations instead of improving performances, a fan said, ” If your coach is started to give up halfway of the season, what more for the players that working there a– off.” While another fan bluntly said, “Weak and not winning mindset. He needs to get fired!!”

Even if the squad is not championship-ready, the head coach has had time to build his roster. Be it trading away Green/Butler or youngster Kuminga. Till now, the solution remains far away; that’s why the fans are getting desperate.