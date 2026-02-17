Warriors Find Solution in 27-Year-Old Wing as Stephen Curry & Co. Gain Support

The Golden State Warriors are set to make another addition to their list of players on two-way contracts, alongside guard LJ Cryer and forward Malevy Leons on the roster. They are adding a player who, despite going undrafted years ago, has made a name for himself in the G League.

“The Golden State Warriors are signing Nate Williams of the Long Island Nets to a two-way contract, according to league sources,” NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote on X.

Before signing with the Warriors, Williams played for the Long Island Nets in the G League, an affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite not getting a consistent run in the NBA, Williams has elevated his game. This season, he averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting over 48% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point line. He also averaged 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the G League. Williams is also profiled as an excellent defender. He can be a great addition for Stephen Curry and Co. as bench fodder.

The 27-year-old wing had gone undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams later signed with the Portland Trail Blazers and played five games in the 2022-23 season, including four starts. However, the Blazers waived him just months after signing him.

Williams later signed with the Houston Rockets for the 2023-24 season. The Rockets later converted his contract into a two-way contract. They signed him on for another two-way deal for the next season, but then waived him. In two years with the Rockets, Williams averaged 3.0 points in 6.6 minutes per game. However, Williams is on the brink of a big break with the Warriors.

The Warriors do need a player like Williams to contribute off the bench. However, it will be very hard for him to crack the rotation consistently. The Dubs decided to sign the wing after converting Pat Spencer’s two-way contract to a standard NBA deal to fill one of the two vacant spots on the 15-man roster.

The Warriors can fill their 15th roster spot with strong candidates

The Warriors are one of the five teams in the league with one or more standard 15-man roster spots open. With one roster spot open, there are strong candidates to fill it, but the Dubs need to move quickly: a player must be bought out or waived by March 1 to be eligible to play in the playoffs.

Kyle Anderson: The former Warriors player could be a strong candidate. He is an excellent defender and has experience playing in the system. He has a year left on his Grizzlies contract with a $9.7 million salary (non-guaranteed) for next season. And given that the team is in rebuild mode, they might be open to giving up the forward. The exception is that the player cannot be traded until April 03, 2026 (aggregate restriction).

Kevin Love: The Utah Jazz veteran can bring championship experience to the locker room. Love could be a great addition for the Warriors if they hope to make a deep postseason run. The 37-year-old veteran is in the final year of his contract, making him the top candidate in the buyout market. Love still averages 12.3 rebounds per 36 minutes, is an excellent 3-point shooter, and can be a legitimate help to Steve Kerr.

Kevon Looney: Looney played all of his professional basketball with the Warriors before he decided to leave, as his playing time had seen a significant drop. The veteran big man lost his spot to Quinten Post and was unhappy with the franchise. However, the Pelicans are barely using him this season. He could very well return to the Bay Area and get a run when Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are out.

The Warriors are in a tough spot after the Jimmy Butler injury and need sustainable reinforcements to survive the season. We aren’t even talking big picture at this point.