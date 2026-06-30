Warriors’ $40 Million Decision Sparks Backlash as LeBron James-Anthony Davis Talks Stall Despite Draymond Green’s Sacrifice

Just when the draft made sense of the Golden State Warriors’ future timeline, their latest move has fans pulling their hair. Fans think the team walked itself into a significant financial roadblock by signing Kristaps Porzingis. Why? ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed that veteran forward Draymond Green has officially declined his $27.7 million player option to enter unrestricted free agency. According to league sources, this was designed to grant Golden State the necessary financial flexibility to pursue rumors of acquiring LeBron James (via the non-taxpayer mid-level exception) and Anthony Davis (via trade) to create a future Hall of Fame “Big 4” alongside Stephen Curry.

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However, the front office had a drastically different pivot in mind. Instead of a Hollywood ending, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management confirmed to Charania that Porzingis, a free agent, has agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract (with a player option in the second year) to return to the Warriors through the 2027-28 season.

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This deal, signed using Bird rights, allows the Warriors to exceed the cap but severely complicates the use of the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and risks hard-capping them at the first apron (approx. $209 million) if they use it, per league rules, as Charania confirmed the restriction.

The savings Green gave them to chase star power and depth now went (in part) to KP. While the Unicorn has been effective alongside Curry when healthy, POTS/injuries have severely limited his availability (he played a total of 32 games last season). Fans would’ve accepted that he’s staying in the Bay, but many can’t reconcile that he’s a $20M AAV player.

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Because this hefty new contract pushes the Warriors closer to or into luxury tax territory and near the first apron once the roster is filled (including Green’s expected re-signing), the rumored discussions surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis are now much more difficult mathematically.

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LeBron would likely be limited to far less than the full $15M NTMLE- acquiring Davis ($58M salary) via a Butler trade would require staying under hard-cap limits, which is tight. And that fantasy has made Dub Nation madder.

Warriors fans explode as LeBron James-Steph Curry dream crumbles

The abrupt shift from chasing generational superstars to locking up Porzingis for an expensive contract gave Warriors fans whiplash. The sheer impact of the day’s breaking news cycles was perfectly summarized by a fan tracking Shams Charania’s contrasting reports: “Shams this morning: ‘Steph, LeBron, AD, and Draymond are forming a HOF Big 4 in Golden State’… Shams now: “Kristaps Porzingis.”

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The realization that Draymond Green’s gamble might have been entirely in vain immediately made the team the laughingstock. Fans went from realizing Dray’s sacrifice was wasted, like, “Draymond opt out for this shit 😭,” to checking if the Warriors received the memo from his decision. “He opt out so bron can sign for the mle.”

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The effect could be seen when fans rely on humor and uppercase to cope with the apparent collapse of Golden State’s ambitious summer plans. One fan completely mocked the front office, posting, “LMFAOOOOOOO DUBS FC THOUGHT THEY WERE GETTING BRON AND AD AND THEY RESIGNED TINGIS.”

It’s not that fans think Porzingis is bad. But fans have yet to see how the 7’3′ center fits into the championship puzzle if elite star power isn’t arriving with him. “He not even gon help much they Need bron and ad.”

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The weekend had been a whirlwind for most onlookers when the speculation about King James in a Bay Area uniform picked up steam. The financial commitment to Porzingis feels like a definitive end to that dream, as one user bluntly put it, “So it seems like LeBron is not going to Golden State.”

While a few optimists are holding out hope by manifesting, “BRON JOINING FOR VET MIN, WE GOOD,” the mathematical reality makes it look impossible.

The rival fanbases also didn’t waste time swooping in with hopes that Bron would pivot from the Bay to South Beach. “’The deal prohibits Golden State from using the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception.’ LeBron to Miami dream is still alive.”

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With access to the mid-level exception now limited or complicating roster construction, the Warriors’ dreams of a legendary Big 4 have taken a major hit, replaced by a $40 million commitment that has left the fanbase entirely divided.