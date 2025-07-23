Warriors Front Office Led Away From Al Horford as Steve Kerr’s Pressing Concern Emerges

Well, well, well, Dub Nation. Another day, another swirl of rumors, “handshake deals,” and possibly a 39-year-old center coming in to help solve the Warriors’… guard problem? Yes, you read that right. With Steve Kerr reportedly shifting his gaze away from frontcourt reinforcements, Al Horford may have to put that Warriors jersey on ice for a moment.

Let’s break this all down, one slightly confusing offseason decision at a time. While some Warriors fans were busy Photoshopping Al Horford into a golden jersey, the real issue emerged louder than a Draymond tech—ball handling.

As Charles Barkley put it during a recent segment, “What’s more important for Golden State right now? Ball handling or size?” With Looney out of the mix and Pat Spencer moving on, the depth chart for reliable ball handlers has gotten thinner than Steph’s patience after a blown defensive assignment.

Currently, the Warriors are rolling with Curry (obviously), Taran Armstrong (raw), and Brandin Podziemski, or “Podz,” as the broadcast team now affectionately calls him. And Dub Nation has… opinions. “I don’t know if Pods likes being a primary ball handler,” Evan Giddings said jokingly—but also not really jokingly on the ‘Locked on Warriors’ Podcast. “That’s why Malcolm Brogdon and De’Anthony Melton, to me, would be a perfect kind of fit.” Both are versatile, intelligent, and most importantly—not 39 years old and 6-foot-9.

Let’s talk Al Horford, the elder statesman of floor spacing and bank-shot finesse. While the Warriors’ front office reportedly has a “handshake agreement” with Horford, not everyone is thrilled about the idea. “You are not addressing length and athleticism by just bringing in Al,” said Udonis Haslem, keeping it painfully real on ESPN’s NBA Today. “Love Al, but that is not the one that’s gonna push you over the hump.”

May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after his three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.

At 39, Al Horford still brings value—he averaged 9 points per game last year and can still knock down the three like a dad in a YMCA rec league who refuses to miss. But Haslem isn’t buying it as the missing piece. “He does not address your needs… He does not address the need of athleticism.”

Haslem doubled down on his critique by reminding fans of that playoff series versus the Timberwolves. The one where Golden State got muscled around like someone trying to hold their spot in line at In-N-Out on a Friday night. “You saw the lack of size glaringly against Minnesota last year,” he said. “You saw the lack of athleticism glaringly.”

And let’s be honest, he’s not wrong. Even Al Horford in his prime might have struggled to body up a frontcourt full of skyscrapers. But at nearly 40? He’s more floor spacer than rim protector at this point.

Okogie Slips Away, GP2 on the Brink

While everyone was laser-focused on Al Horford, the Warriors let a potential defensive ace slip through their fingers. Josh Okogie signed with the Rockets for a budget-friendly $3.1 million—pocket change in NBA currency.

That’s the same Okogie who built his brand around pestering opposing guards like a caffeine-fueled terrier. Now Houston’s adding him to a rotation already boasting Amen Thompson and Dorian Finney-Smith. Their defense next season? Think Fort Knox with a basketball hoop. Meanwhile, Golden State might also lose Gary Payton II. According to Evan Sidery, the Bucks, Heat, Lakers, and Suns are all circling. And it’s unclear if the Warriors can—or should—offer more than a veteran’s minimum.

Sad but true: GP2’s offense never came around, and he’s been a walking ice pack for two years. “He is a constant injury risk,” one report noted. Still, losing him would hurt. Especially when the Warriors still haven’t signed anyone.

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

Now, if the Al Horford deal does happen, it won’t be to take over at center long-term. That honor is quietly being reserved for… Quinten Post. Nope, that’s not a typo. A front office exec recently told Spotrac’s Keith Smith: “We’re really happy with Quinten. We think he can be a starting five in the league. He needs to improve on defense, but that will come. The shot, the passing, the interior scoring—it’s all there.”

Post is still raw, but he’s got guts. He started 14 games during the regular season and even got some playoff minutes. The team’s thinking is clear: Let Al Horford ease him into the role. Think of it as the NBA’s version of a temp-to-hire position.

To sum it up, the Warriors are dealing with:

A guard shortage that would make an intramural team nervous

A potential signing of Al Horford, who may or may not be the solution to problems he doesn’t actually solve

The possible exit of Gary Payton II

The theft of Josh Okogie by a rival

And a 7-foot Dutchman holding the future of the center position in his hands

No pressure.

Al Horford is still in the mix—possibly even close to signing. But with Steve Kerr reportedly more focused on shoring up the backcourt, the Warriors might be moving in another direction entirely. Will they still go with the veteran stretch five? Or will they pivot, trust Post, and put their cap space into Brogdon or Melton?

One thing’s clear: If nothing changes soon, Golden State’s roster might end up looking like a ‘greatest hits’ album—full of aging legends, but not quite chart-toppers anymore.