The Golden State Warriors’ trade plans have hit another roadblock, with their hopes of moving Kristaps Porzingis without surrendering draft picks or taking on additional salary seemingly fading. However, amid the growing uncertainty surrounding their trade plans, the Warriors have received a positive update on Jimmy Butler’s recovery.

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Butler has not played since suffering a season-ending right ACL tear in January 2026. The Warriors forward has yet to appear in a game this season, but a recent update from NBA Courtside has offered some encouragement regarding his recovery.

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“Jimmy Butler is back in the gym getting ready for his return this season,” the post read.

The accompanying video showed the Warriors star knocking down mid-range shots and working on his footwork, offering a glimpse of his progress as he works toward getting back on the court.

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Nevertheless, Butler’s potential return does not necessarily mean Golden State will be willing to make just any move to strengthen its roster. The Warriors would still need to be mindful of committing long-term money to players who might not fit their championship window or plans. Finding a way to get value out of Porzingis could help them remain competitive without compromising the roster they hope to build around Butler and Stephen Curry.

Unfortunately, the trade market may not be as favorable as the Warriors would have hoped. NBA insider Jake Fischer has reported that rival teams remain reluctant to help the Warriors without receiving something valuable in return.

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“Pretty much every team I’ve spoken to has said, why would we give the warriors a player who’s good and can help them, for a player who’s not playing and likely to retire without getting compensated back?” he said.

The Orlando Magic have emerged as a potential trade partner, but Marc Stein shared a similar assessment on the ALL NBA podcast.

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“The Magic are known as a team that needs to shed money. So theoretically that’s where you get a match where you say, ‘Okay, Orlando could really use the Porzingis contract because if they trade Wendell Carter to Golden State, they could buy Porzingis out and realize a lot of financial savings,’ but generally speaking, teams that are talking to the Warriors want Golden State to sweeten trade offers with draft picks. The Magic aren’t just going to trade Wendell Carter Jr. to the Warriors; they would want draft compensation,” he said.

Carter Jr. has been viewed as a strong option for Golden State for quite some time now. This is especially true with Orlando looking for ways to navigate the second apron. Paolo Banchero’s $47.8 million, Franz Wagner’s $44.8 million, and Desmond Bane’s $39.4 million contracts account for a significant portion of the team’s financial commitments.

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Meanwhile, Carter Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. Both shooting percentages are career highs for the 27-year-old. His 2.6 three-point attempts per game could also address Steve Kerr’s floor-spacing concerns. However, with Orlando reportedly seeking draft compensation, the Warriors may have to give up more than they initially hoped to make the deal happen.