Warriors GM Confirms Stephen Curry’s Fears Amid Uncertainty About Steve Kerr’s Future

There is currently a lot of doubt surrounding the Warriors’ team. Draymond Green’s name has been appearing in trade rumors. And now has come another wrinkle: head coach Steve Kerr’s uncertain future. When this current era of Green, Stephen Curry, and Kerr in Golden State comes to an end remains to be seen, and that very uncertainty is unsettling for Stephen Curry, and now the General Manager has weighed in on the same.

There have been talks of Kerr’s expiring contract as he is entering the final year of a two-year extension signed in 2024. The Warriors would like their head coach to remain next season, but that would depend on a lot of factors. The Warriors GM, Mike Dunleavy, has said that he believes Kerr would be at the touchline for the 2026-27 season, even though he wants to “figure” it out after the conclusion of this season.

While perhaps he would love the head coach to stay, Kerr has been subject to scrutiny, especially with his handling of players like Jonathan Kuminga. Many have argued that his rigid style has been a factor in stalling the Warriors’ pursuit of another ring.

Besides that, there are the speculations surrounding longtime Warriors target Giannis Antetokounmpo. So, clearly, there are several decisions and challenges ahead, but the GM gave a realistic acceptance of change while maintaining positivity about the franchise’s ability to adapt and thrive.

“We’re looking forward to what’s next, but at the same time, the idea of a ‘next’ without a Steph Curry or a Draymond Green or a Steve Kerr, it’s not fun and exciting,” Dunleavy said. … “It’s just going to be different. It’s going to be an excitement without Steph making shots, and Draymond coming up with big stops, and Steve on the sidelines, whenever that is. I’m OK with the reality of it all, and I realize what’s coming, and I think we’ll be ready for it.”

Curry had called the questions around the team’s future rather ‘existential,’ especially in the aftermath of Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury, and Dunleavy’s comments back that up. Suggesting unease around what’s next, Curry had said:

“Myself, Draymond, just knowing the conversations are happening all the time. I don’t ever get into hypotheticals. It’s a waste of time, it’s a waste of energy. It’s not my job to do that. (GM) Mike (Dunleavy) and the entire front office, I’m sure are making calls and I’m sure are taking looks, seeing what’s going on.”

From what Dunleavy said, it’s clear that the conversations are happening, and it’s only a matter of time before something within the franchise changes that might bring an end to this era. Still and all, one thing is for sure: Curry would like nowhere else to retire than Golden State. He said that he won’t worry about what the front office is doing, because that isn’t his job. He just wants to be the leader of a team that is actively working to extend its win-now window.

After all, as he said, “all that other stuff doesn’t really matter” if the Warriors lose games and constantly worry about who can and can’t be added to the roster.

Gui Santos might be an important key in understanding Kerr’s future

The Golden State Warriors recently secured Gui Santos with a three-year, $15 million extension. The move is definitely a reflection of Santos’ contributions to the team, but it could also hint at something bigger. After the deal was announced, Bay Area insider Tim Kawakami weighed in, suggesting the extension might offer a clue about what the Warriors are thinking when it comes to Kerr.

“Big-picture note: I’m not saying any decision has been made about Steve Kerr’s future by team execs or Kerr, but ..This is the kind of contract that fits with Kerr continuing as the coach past this season. Because Gui Santos is very much a Kerr kind of player,” Kawakami wrote on social media.

This is just speculation, yet it makes sense. For now, though, all one can do is to wish for a speedy recovery for Curry so the Warriors can inch closer to what matters in the present.