Warriors in Jeopardy as Celtics Block Derrick White Move With $40M Decision

The Warriors are aging and need to add players to a solid player to reduce pressure on Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, the Celtics are deep into the luxury tax and need to shed player contracts to avoid penalties. Obvious options include Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday. And now the 2024 champions have made the move, which makes their life a little easier and puts water on Golden State’s rumored plans to acquire another star.

After Jayson Tatum’s injury and his unavailability for a majority chunk next season, the Celtics needed another scorer. They did so by acquiring the Trail Blazers star, Anfernee Simons, and two second-round picks. In return, Jrue Holiday heads to Portland, as the Beantown have begun their pivot after a disappointing end to their season. This move also helps the 2024 champions with a major reduction in their luxury bill.

Boston’s luxury tax bill for 2025-26 drops by a projected $40 million, thanks to unloading the $72 million still owed to Holiday over the next two seasons, per Bobby Marks. Now, what that means is they are now $18 million below the dreaded second apron. Thus, in no rush to trade other key players like Derrick White or Kristaps Porzingis, as both players were on the radar of the Warriors.

The latter being a Big, is what the Golden State needs. Porzingis could solve their size problem with his seven-foot frame and two-way presence. But due to his apparent issues, the Warriors’ GM stayed away from approaching the Latvian. “If Porzingis wasn’t going through this kind of whacky hell situation, he is like the stretch 5 that fits perfectly next to Draymond. I’m not sure you want that risk right now at that salary,” was the discussion on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.

Now Holiday is not in the picture anymore, plus no faith in Porzingis, White still feels the right fit. As per reports, the Celtics are still interested in rebuilding, and the Warriors should cash in.

Can the Golden State complete the Derrick White trade?

As stated earlier, the Cs have no immediate threat to rebuild their 2024 championship-winning roster. But even after parting ways with Jrue Holiday, the Boston franchise is ready for more changes. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Celtics are still working the phones. “The Celtics remain engaged in trade talks surrounding multiple key players on the roster, sources said.”

Previously, the Dub Nation was interested in White, so if ESPN’s veteran insiders’ reports are to be believed, then the Warriors fans and the organization must not lose hope. White is a consistent 15+ point scorer who would be the perfect third option alongside Steph and Jimmy. That’s why on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, the analyst claimed the two-way guard as the right fit. “Derrick White feels like the move that really moves the playoff needle.”

White is owed $28.1 million in salary for next season, so the analysts proposed giving up Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and some other assets in return to acquire him. The Warriors have issues of their own as they need to sort out the future for their young core in Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski. As the ‘crazy’ off-season begins, there is no trade that is off the table!