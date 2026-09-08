Warriors Insider Drops Jimmy Butler Return Update & Fans Aren’t Happy

Jimmy Butler’s return to the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that January or February 2027 is an “optimistic” target for the veteran.

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Butler has been out since tearing his right ACL against the Miami Heat on January 19. He underwent surgery on February 9 and has continued his rehabilitation. Recent strength tests have shown notable progress.

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Still, Butler has more work ahead. Slater reported that he could be limited to individual court and strength work when training camp opens. He also needs clearance before returning to full-contact basketball.

That update gave Warriors fans plenty to discuss. Some questioned the timeline, while others focused on what Butler’s return could mean for Golden State.

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Butler’s Timeline Has Warriors Fans Growing Impatient

The report didn’t sit well with everyone. @g3168234427308 wrote, “I swear anthony slater is just asking to get smacked in his mouth.”

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Slater’s report does not rule out a January or February return. However, the word “optimistic” makes it clear that neither month is a guarantee. Butler still has several rehab checkpoints to clear.

For another fan, the issue was the timing. @RealLifeEnt wrote, “Thought Jimmy said he’s looking at December.”

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December had been mentioned as a possible early return. Earlier reporting, however, also described that timeline as a best-case scenario rather than a firm expectation. January or February remains the more realistic window based on the latest reports.

Then came the jokes. @maheshuppina wrote, “Hope the Warriors don’t need a foot massage before they bring him back, because I’m not ready for a ‘Butler on a broom’ comeback.”

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The joke reflects a simple concern: fans want Butler back, but they also want him to look like himself when he returns. The Warriors have taken a cautious approach with his rehab, which makes sense given the seriousness of an ACL injury.

There was also some optimism in the replies. @rileyykrx asked, “the entire league is just waiting for him to be back to normal, right?”

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Butler’s importance to Golden State is easy to see. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 38 games before the injury.

The frustration wasn’t only about Butler’s injury. @ServeForCountry wrote, “it doesnt matter bc i know as a warriors fan that my team isn’t trying to get 1 more championship anymore.”

That concern connects Butler’s recovery to Golden State’s larger championship hopes. The Warriors rely heavily on their veteran core, and Butler’s return could change the team’s outlook during the second half of the season.

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Butler has also made it clear that he wants to finish his career in Golden State. In June, he said he wanted to retire with the Warriors and help the team get back to the top.

For now, the Warriors have little reason to rush him. Butler will turn 37 in September, and his recovery needs to come before any specific return date.

January or February remains possible. But with more rehab and testing still ahead, the Warriors will let Butler’s recovery decide when he returns rather than force the calendar.