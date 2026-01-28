Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Trade Sees New Light After Michael Porter Jr. News

On the night Michael Porter Jr. made a massive heave for the Nets, came a report that he’s about to be heavily discounted. He had a stellar 36-point outing against the Phoenix Suns, but the team still squandered his effort, losing 102-106. That squandering might continue in a trade scenario that’s just surfaced. As his projected landing spot has been the Golden State Warriors, the Nets’ asking price could drastically alter Jonathan Kuminga’s trade odds.

Porter Jr. is the one name on the trade market that’s going to be moved for sure. The question is, for how much?

“Nets’ asking price is high, looking for multiple firsts,” Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated said on NBA on NBC. “There’s a feeling in the Bay and around the league that if the Nets don’t get an offer they’re looking for, the price will go down. If it does, MPJ is a player the Warriors will prioritize.”

Porter’s explosive scoring ability is precisely the reason they have a high asking price for him. It’s a fine line. If the Nets oversell Porter’s hand, the Warriors do have the option to take a hard pass.

The Warriors are at a critical juncture. Jimmy Butler just suffered a season-ending ACL tear, and almost immediately, Jonathan Kuminga landed on the injury list indefinitely. Since demanding a trade on January 15, this injury could also hurt Kuminga’s value. That is, if the Warriors are going to move him at all.

Before the two injuries, insiders claimed that the Dubs had no interest in getting Porter Jr. at all. If that changes in the near future, and the Warriors get serious about bringing him to the Bay Area, they will have to part with more than just Kuminga, or the Nets will have to agree to a discount.

Michael Porter Jr.’s trade depends on the Warriors’ desperation

Losing two forwards in a row has reportedly left the Warriors desperate for an offensive wing who can thrive alongside Stephen Curry. Michael Porter Jr. might just fit into Steve Kerr’s rotation, as he’s averaging a career-best 24.9 points and 7.3 rebounds through 36 games in Brooklyn.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. has shown little interest in making trades in the period following Butler’s injury. He appears to be deliberately playing fast and loose with Kuminga’s trade demand. From the looks of it, they won’t send him away unless the offer is compelling. They also won’t give up the chance to avoid recruiting from the stacked 2026 draft class either.

But the 23-year-old’s injury could alter the Warriors’ urgent retooling effort. An injured Kuminga won’t match the value of a relatively healthy scorer in Porter Jr.

Kuminga’s $22.5 million salary would serve as the financial centerpiece of any deal for Porter Jr.’s $38.3 million salary. If not draft picks, another player like Moses Moody would have to be included in the deal. But even Moody has been improving, and Kerr might not be happy to give him up.

Porter Jr. is also not on an expiring contract, which numerous reports indicate the Warriors want.

For now, they are seemingly waiting out the February 5 deadline, hoping that the Nets or other teams drop their asking prices as they scour the market for Curry’s second option.