Warriors Land Giannis Antetokounmpo While Kevin Durant Joins Timberwolves in Massive 4-Team Trade Idea

The 2026 NBA offseason has not officially started yet, but blockbuster trade ideas are already reshaping the league’s future.

In a wild four-team proposal from Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the Golden State Warriors land Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Minnesota Timberwolves pair Anthony Edwards with Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets pivot to Jimmy Butler, and the Milwaukee Bucks begin a post-Giannis reset loaded with picks and young talent.

The hypothetical trade reflects the reality many contenders are facing under the NBA’s second-apron restrictions. Teams can no longer stack stars without sacrificing depth, draft capital, or long-term flexibility. That has pushed front offices toward aggressive multi-team constructions like this one.

Warriors Pair Stephen Curry With Giannis Antetokounmpo

In Swartz’s proposal, Golden State pulls off the blockbuster of the summer by pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry.

To make that happen, the Warriors send Brandin Podziemski, the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and unprotected future first-round picks in 2028 and 2032 to Milwaukee. It is the type of all-in move Golden State has made before during the Curry era, most notably when Kevin Durant arrived in 2016.

The basketball fit is terrifying for the rest of the league. Giannis still averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists during the 2025-26 season while shooting a career-best 62.4% from the field.

Putting that interior pressure next to Curry’s spacing creates one of the most difficult offensive combinations imaginable, especially with Draymond Green still anchoring the defense.

Even at 38 years old, Curry remains one of the NBA’s most dangerous offensive engines. Giannis would immediately give him the dominant interior partner Golden State has lacked since the dynasty years started fading after Durant’s departure.

Timberwolves Finally Pair Anthony Edwards With Kevin Durant

Minnesota’s side of the deal brings Kevin Durant to a franchise that has quietly chased him for over a year.

In the proposal, the Timberwolves send Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the 2026 draft as the centerpiece package for Durant, whose short Houston stint reportedly created internal frustration after another disappointing playoff exit.

The move pairs franchise anchor Anthony Edwards with his self-proclaimed childhood idol and personal basketball GOAT. Minnesota had previously pursued Durant during the February 2025 trade deadline and the subsequent offseason, but were consistently blocked by salary matching hurdles. With Durant eager to move on after a tumultuous, short-lived stint in Houston that culminated in an underwhelming first-round postseason exit, the 37-year-old scorer fits cleanly into the Timberwolves’ championship timeline.

A lineup featuring Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Durant, and Rudy Gobert instantly becomes one of the NBA’s best two-way groups.

There would still be risk attached to Durant after the turbulence surrounding his Houston tenure, including reported chemistry concerns and frustration within the locker room. But Edwards’ long-standing admiration for Durant could make Minnesota one of the few teams positioned to maximize the partnership.

Rockets Pivot to Jimmy Butler While Bucks Reload

Houston’s role in the trade centers around replacing Durant with Jimmy Butler, whose massive expiring contract helps balance the financial structure of the deal.

Butler is currently recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in January, but the Rockets could view him as a short-term veteran culture piece for a roster built around Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, and Jabari Smith Jr.

The move would also allow Houston to reset after a disappointing season with Durant.

Reports from ESPN insiders Ramona Shelburne and Tim MacMahon described growing tension around the Rockets during the year, including frustration surrounding Durant’s fit with the younger core and broader chemistry concerns inside the organization.

Butler’s contract also lines up with Houston’s long-term cap planning as Amen Thompson approaches extension eligibility following his breakout third NBA season.

Even while rehabbing, Butler could still provide leadership and defensive intensity for a young roster that sometimes lacked structure during high-pressure playoff moments.

Bucks Avoid Full Rebuild Despite Losing Giannis

Milwaukee may actually come away with the most balanced return in the entire proposal.

Since the Bucks do not fully control their own first-round draft picks until 2031, tanking offers little value. That makes a competitive retool far more realistic than a complete teardown if Giannis eventually decides he wants out.

Julius Randle would immediately give Milwaukee another proven frontcourt scorer next to Myles Turner, while Brandin Podziemski offers long-term upside as a young backcourt piece still on a rookie contract.

Most importantly, the Bucks would finally replenish their draft cupboard with multiple first-round picks, including Golden State’s No. 11 selection this year and future unprotected picks in 2028 and 2032.

Whether this exact blockbuster ever becomes realistic is another conversation entirely. But as the NBA moves deeper into the second-apron era, proposals this aggressive are quickly becoming the league’s new normal.