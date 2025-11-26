Warriors Make Draymond Green Announcement on Tuesday

The Warriors’ old guard might be stepping back into the spotlight. After sitting out yesterday’s win over the Utah Jazz—a much-needed end to Golden State’s losing skid—Draymond Green could be on the verge of returning. And the timing couldn’t be more dramatic. This isn’t just another regular-season matchup; it’s the Warriors’ penultimate NBA Cup game, it’s against the upstart Houston Rockets, and Kevin Durant might suit up. If he does, it sets the stage for the first Rockets-Warriors clash since their heated playoff battle.

Green is officially listed as probable, but the situation isn’t fully settled. He’s still dealing with a midfoot sprain on his right leg, leaving his availability very much in question. Even so, the possibility of his return adds intrigue to a game already heavy with storyline, history, and implications.

According to some insiders, it’s more than likely that Green won’t sit out this NBA Cup matchup. Their maiden inseason title hopes hangs in the balance with today’s games in the West Group C. Golden State will be eliminated if they lose in their group or one of the other West Group teams win.

The Warriors are also down Jonathan Kuminga, who is still recovering from knee tendonitis.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford have been ruled out. Severely depleting the Warriors squad in the frontcourt. The team was severely shorthanded against the Utah Jazz and yet pulled off a miraculous 134-117.

But would this be a reunion between old teammates? That might still be up in the air.

Fans wanted Draymond Green and Kevin Durant’s reunion

The Houston Rockets’ statuses haven’t changed between the last report a day ago and the Warriors’ updated reports. Kevin Durant missed Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. He is likely to miss this game against another former team, too.

The reason was neither injury nor rest. He’s apparently missing the back-to-back games for personal reasons. That’s opened a whole other can of rumor worms.

This puts a bit of a damper on things. Not only were we eager to see KD against the Dubs, but he and Dray had built up a whole debate that needed to be settled face-to-face.

Durant said on Starting 5, “You have to score baskets if you want to win a championship. Playing defense, we can get any of y’all in here to bend your legs, not touch the basketball, slide left to right, and contest the shot.”

Green fired back with a defense wins championships argument and said, “I think when you look at any team that won a championship, they had a great defense. And if you look at most teams that couldn’t quite get over the hump, oftentimes it’s (because) they couldn’t get stops.”

When he said that, the Warriors had struggled defensively across two games despite the former DPOY’s efforts.

This was supposed to be an opportunity to settle the matter. Or a friendly reunion. Anything would’ve worked. But unless KD snuck onto the Rockets plane tonight, this might not be happening.