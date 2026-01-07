Warriors Make Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler Trade Decision Amid Anthony Davis Interest

The Golden State Warriors have started the new year just as unsteady. At 19-18, the trade deadline is where Steve Kerr can call for reinforcements. There’s already an understanding that they have to make the most out of their chance rather than try to compete with the top teams. Anthony Davis would have possibly moved the needle just that much for the Warriors to revive their hopes.

But Sam Amick comes with bad news. The Warriors do have an inevitable trade chip in their pockets. Jonathan Kuminga is likely to be dealt as soon as next week when he becomes eligible. However, to land AD, a piece that enhances the core, the Warriors would have to reposition their star trio. They aren’t willing to do that.

“Yet with the Warriors known to be staunchly against the notion of trading either Draymond Green ($25.8 million this season) or Jimmy Butler ($54.1 million), there is no realistic pathway to finding a deal that works financially,” said The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Imago Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (center) watches the game against the Utah Jazz in street clothes with guard Klay Thompson (left) and forward Caleb Martin (right) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Dealing either Draymond Green or Butler would be the only way for the salaries to work. Green, a dynasty piece for the Warriors, seems to be on the same route as Stephen Curry, wanting to finish his career with the Bay. There have been some issues with his behavior, getting him in trouble recently. However, as far as health and competing, Kerr would want Green by his side.

That leaves Jimmy Butler as a direct pathway to bringing AD to the Bay. Butler’s had a strong presence in the locker room, asking for accountability. Furthermore, he’s been a consistent contributor, averaging 19.7 points and 1.5 steals while shooting a career-high 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Exchanging him for Davis would aid the Warriors in strengthening their stale offence. The team ranks in the bottom half for points in the paint and rebounding. Anthony Davis would instantly solve that problem and add a different layer to the Warriors’ offence. But aside from his health, it’s AD’s expectations from his new team that might hinder a lot of teams from making a move during the deadline.

The Warriors wouldn’t want to extend Anthony Davis

There’s a reason the Warriors feel safe operating with their ageing core. The front office has intentionally lined up its contracts to expire at the end of 2027. Following that, the Warriors will launch into a new era. Steve Kerr might not be their head coach. Green and Curry might decide to hang it up as well. Everything is slated for them to start fresh and gradually dissolve the remainder of their dynasty.

However, Anthony Davis isn’t looking for a shot stop. Be it with the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors, or any team interested in acquiring his services, AD wants a long-term commitment. He has another two seasons left on his contract and is eligible to sign a $275 million extension in the summer. That’s exactly what the 10-time All-Star is aiming towards.

You see how that would create a chokehold for the Warriors. Instead of having immense financial flexibility, they would have to extend Anthony Davis for the future. Considering he would be in his late 30s, the Warriors would much rather stick with their current core, make minor upgrades, and make full use of the cap space they have for the 2027-28 season.

There’s no doubt that they could use AD to help Curry capture another NBA championship. But it comes at a hefty price, one the franchise might not want to make as they prepare for their golden generation to organically disperse. With that being said, if Davis can manage to stay healthy for the remainder of the season, the Bay might be back in the summer to strike a deal.

But for now, it appears to be unlikely.