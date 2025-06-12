brand-logo
Warriors Make Huge Brandin Podziemski Announcement After Successful Medical Procedure

ByVed Vaze

Jun 11, 2025 | 11:44 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors have announced that guard Brandin Podziemski underwent successful surgery on June 10 to repair a core muscle injury. The 22-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp. This marks his second procedure in just weeks—Podziemski previously had surgery on May 27 to debride his left (shooting) wrist.

Despite the physical setbacks, the young guard had a breakout 2024–25 season, averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals over 64 games, including 33 starts. He continued to impress in the postseason with 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds across 12 playoff games, highlighted by a 28-point explosion in Game 5 against the Timberwolves.

Podziemski became the second young Warrior to undergo surgery this offseason, following Moses Moody’s thumb ligament repair. With both players expected to be ready by camp, Golden State will hope their development stays on track. For now, the Warriors can breathe easy knowing Podziemski’s recovery is on schedule.

(This is a building story….)

