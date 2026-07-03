Warriors Miss Out on 27-Year-Old Veteran Guard Due to LeBron James’ Delay, Reveals NBA Insider

The Warriors’ LeBron gamble is already exacting a price. While the franchise keeps its financial flexibility intact in hopes of landing Akron Hammer, a veteran guard who fit their backcourt need precisely has already moved on. According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, Anfernee Simons had contract offers from both the Bay Area and the Miami Heat. The 27-year-old ultimately agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Sixers.

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Siegel, in his report, stated that the Warriors kept offering a minimum contract, as they waited for a word from LeBron James. However, Simons reportedly wanted nothing less than $6 million a year on a new deal. Ironically, he got exactly that and nothing more.

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That gap that the Warriors chose not to close decided the outcome. The fit was obvious. The Dubs viewed Simons as a direct answer to one of their most persistent problems: an overburdened Stephen Curry carrying too much creative weight.

Despite being limited to 55 games last season due to a wrist injury, Simons remained one of the league’s sharper perimeter threats, shooting 38.5% from three. He averaged 14.3 points per game and owns a career-high of 22.6 with Portland.

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Beyond the number, Simons offered exactly what the Warriors lacked throughout last season. Despite the presence of Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton, the team lacked a dependable secondary shot creator. His ability to attack off the dribble, pull up from distance, and stabilize the second unit made him a valuable asset.

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Losing out on that profile leaves another noticeable gap in the Warriors’ backcourt. Something that GM Mike Dunleavy and his front office mates need to ponder.

Instead, the Warriors were unwilling to move beyond a veteran-minimum offer because their offseason strategy remains tied to LeBron James.

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This isn’t an isolated miss. With Colin Sexton signing with the Lakers and Simons heading to the Sixers, the Warriors have now watched two guards, both fitting their stated needs, walk out the door while the front office held its breath waiting for James.

GM Mike Dunleavy and his staff now face a backcourt that looks thinner than it did when the offseason started.

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LeBron James’ decision continues to shape the Dubs’ offseason

Operating above the salary cap, the Warriors have limited flexibility to improve their roster. Draymond Green’s decision to decline his $27.7 million player option created some room.

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It allows the team to look for avenues to pursue James. However, it comes with risk.

Brett Siegel also reported that James is not expected to meet interested teams until the weekend. Every additional day of uncertainty allows more free agents to come off the board.

While the Warriors will watch them get picked by other teams.

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The Sixers have reportedly strengthened their case for LeBron James after acquiring Jaylen Brown, as per Shams Charania. At the same time, the Cavaliers reportedly look to facilitate a second reunion.

If King James decides to join Curry, Green, Butler, and Porzingis, then it’s a worthwhile gamble.

But if he decides to sign elsewhere, the Warriors will find themselves sitting with an incomplete team, yet again. With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody recovering from injuries, the team won’t have the initial stronghold, leaving them exposed in the West.

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Bradley Beal, Bruce Brown, Jordan Clarkson, Rui Hachimura, and Benedict Mathurin are some of the talents left on the board. If Bron gives an early sign, the Dubs can decide on their off-season trajectory.

The front office has clearly identified James as its top target. Until that decision arrives, however, free agents who sign elsewhere represent another lost opportunity. By the time James makes his choice, the Dubs may have little option but to round out their roster with unproven talents.