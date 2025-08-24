Warriors Offseason Worsens As Steve Kerr Faces Concern With 2 Key Players

The Warriors’ offseason was already skating on thin ice, from the stalled Jonathan Kuminga contract saga to the front office’s fruitless pursuit of impactful additions. Now, an ominous red flag has surfaced which may even have the potential to shake Steve Kerr’s confidence in two of his supposed key rotation pieces. The reason? Golden State is still searching for a dependable shooting influx behind Stephen Curry.

Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield, two players the Warriors were banking on for next season, haven’t cemented themselves as go to options. Heading into a critical season where Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green are all deep into their 30s, the Warriors expect their younger pieces to step up during the transition. Hield and Podziemski are expected to emerge as secondary scorers, especially when the likes of Curry and Butler need to be benched. Instead, both the guards recently landed outside of The Bounce’s newly released top-40 shooting guard rankings.

Meanwhile, the Golden State hasn’t made a single meaningful addition in free agency. Their only incoming players are second-round rookies: Alex Toohey and Will Richard. Kevon Looney, a key defensive anchor, is gone, with no replacement signed. The team did kick the tires on potential trades for LeBron James and Trey Murphy, but neither the Lakers nor the Pelicans entertained serious talks. According to multiple insiders, Golden State’s pursuit of LeBron was more about optics than opportunity. Jovan Buha reported,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I would assume this came out from the Warriors side… It’s been drama-filled, but also stagnant at the same time.”

via Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Behind the scenes, Jonathan Kuminga, a crucial piece of the Warriors’ long-term plans, remains unsigned. The Warriors offered Jonathan Kuminga a two-year, $45 million extension. But he declined. His camp reportedly wants a longer-term commitment, more money, and assurances about his role. Kuminga feels like he’s outgrown Golden State’s pecking order and wants the opportunity to lead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

It’s clear where Golden State’s preference lies. They’ve chased veterans, downplaying Kuminga’s value. And in the process, they’d rather go all-in on aging stars than commit to a 22-year-old they drafted seventh overall.

Kerr has reason for alarm with two core players

While the front office fumbles through negotiations and rumors, Steve Kerr’s concerns are much more immediate. The Bounce’s positional rankings, which have become a reliable pulse check around the league, placed Buddy Hield at 27th and Brandin Podziemski at 36th in their shooting guard hierarchy. That’s Tier 6 and Tier 7, respectively. Podziemski was listed among names like Miles McBride, Luke Kennard, and Isaiah Joe, players mostly seen as limited-minute contributors. Hield? Just a few notches ahead, behind rookies like Jared McCain and Shaedon Sharpe.

While, these rankings aren’t gospel. But they’re an alarm. The team’s offensive system relies on shooting depth, and with Klay Thompson gone, Hield and Podziemski were expected to be the perimeter answers. The problem is, neither is close to the elite role players around the league. Hield hit nine threes in a Game 7 against Houston, almost single-handedly keeping the Warriors alive. But that’s exactly the issue. These performances come randomly and unpredictably. For most of the season, he struggled with inconsistency, shooting just 37% from deep overall and disappearing in stretches. He started 22 games due to injuries and was, at times, the team’s only offensive threat outside Curry and Butler. Yet, Golden State refuses to trade him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Podziemski on the other hand, just 22, posted 15.3 points per game after the Butler trade, and the Warriors went 19-9 in those games. But his postseason showed the other side of the coin. He shot 22.5% over the first four games against Minnesota and later revealed he was playing through a left wrist injury, which required offseason surgery. Despite his effort, his performance and standing among league guards have dipped. Falling into Tier 7 places him below rookies like Jared McCain and behind lesser-used veterans, not a promising sign for someone expected to orchestrate the offense when Curry or Butler sits.

The lack of dependable secondary creators behind Curry is glaring. Golden State opens the season on October 22 against the Lakers. By then, they may still be in the same position with a top-heavy roster, aging stars, and an uncertain supporting cast.