Warriors’ $112M Trade Plan With Jonathan Kuminga Emerges After Stephen Curry’s Advice- Insider

The Golden State Warriors, like most other NBA teams, are also looking to improve their roster in the trade window. The Dubs are in the market to sign a new forward, and their eyes are on the New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy III. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the most talked-about players to get traded this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, The Athletic journalist Sam Amick wrote in his column about the Warriors’ willingness to make a move for Murphy in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors forward is another hot property for the trade window, albeit not being eligible to move until January 15. The Warriors may include him in their trade offer for Murphy to gauge the 23-year-old’s market value.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For quite some time now, the Warriors have been open about their desire to acquire the Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III,” Amick wrote in his latest story on The Athletic. “But if they’re going to use Kuminga to do that, then it would be helpful to know how, if at all, the Pelicans value the Warriors’ 23-year-old forward. For the time being, the feedback is mixed on that front. ’Tis the season for smokescreens, after all.”

Kuminga started the season with great vigour and delivered some great performances, which urged coach Steve Kerr to make him a designated starter. He then suffered a knee injury, and things went downhill. He wasn’t the same player after his return, and his poor run of form saw him get demoted to the bench before getting completely omitted from the team.

Hence, there are multiple trade rumours around the 23-year-old who has probably never adapted to the Dubs lineup. With numerous franchises interested in Kuminga, he could fetch a substantial price, but given his recent performances, the Warriors are somewhat uncertain. Sam Amick also shared the same thought in his column.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors are willing to replace him with Trey Murphy III because he fits the team like a glove with his productivity, talent and skill set that complements the franchise. He has good verticality, defensive prowess and decent three-point shooting, and even monetarily, a move for Murphy makes sense for the Dubs.

Murphy is having a superlative season, averaging more than 21 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game at a whopping 48.6% shooting. He is one of New Orleans’ biggest offensive weapons despite their struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Steph Curry urges Jonathan Kuminga to stay positive amid trade talks

In his fourth year with the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga has hardly managed to settle in with the franchise. There were serious expectations from the forward when he was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Warriors. Unfortunately, he has only shown glimpses of his supreme talent.

Kuminga has seriously struggled to hold his own in the last few games, and therefore, he was on the bench in the Warriors’ 123-91 win over the Chicago Bulls. Overall, the entire Kuminga situation has brought frustration and uncertainty to the team and the fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during a time out against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Warriors talisman Steph Curry, who may return to court against the Minnesota Timberwolves, is still hopeful about the 6’7” forward regaining his lost momentum as he advises the young to remain positive in these difficult times.

“Really, the hardest part is, whether it’s going well or whether it’s not, (is) not losing your spirit,” Curry said. “That’s been JK’s challenge as a young player. Things change so quickly, and there are all these declarations about who he is as a player, and does he fit, and all that type of stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, Jonathan Kuminga is in a difficult spot where he doesn’t know whether he will hit the court or not, but he will have to keep himself ready and deliver whenever that opportunity comes. With so many rumours swirling around in the market, it is difficult for a young player to keep his head in the right place.

At this point, it seems logical for the Warriors to trade away Kuminga in exchange for the Pelicans star Trey Murphy. However, the Sacramento Kings may have a few things to say if the 23-year-old forward becomes available in the market.