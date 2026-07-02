Warriors’ Reject to Solve Luka Doncic & Lakers’ Biggest Issue Despite 4 Free Agent Signings, Per Reports

As expected, the unrestricted free agency of LeBron James has changed the market. Now the Los Angeles Lakers have swiftly pivoted to restructure entirely around superstar Luka Doncic. While the Golden State Warriors emerged as the frontrunners to snag Bron, that team’s new strategy paved the way for the Lakers to pursue an essential piece for their rotation. The Lakers front office unleashed a massive restructure on Tuesday morning. They finally got their rim protector by trading for 24-year-old Walker Kessler. They also signed big man, Sandro Mamukelashvili alongside Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton.

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However, despite committing over $262 million in salary to customize the roster for Doncic, one gaping flaw remains on the perimeter. To solve this critical vulnerability, the Lakers are reportedly gambling on an unrestricted free agent widely regarded as a former Warriors’ reject: Jonathan Kuminga.

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Luka Doncic & Co. could capitalize on Atlanta Hawks’ move

According to league sources who spoke to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity, LA is aggressively searching for a young, athletic wing to anchor its perimeter defense under head coach JJ Redick. Jonathan Kuminga has emerged as a prime target receiving “significant consideration” from the Lakers’ front office.

The former seventh overall draft pick’s elite athleticism was overshadowed by a turbulent tenure with the Golden State Warriors. It culminated in a midseason trade to the Atlanta Hawks where he seemingly found his rhythm that lasted upto the playoffs.

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Atlanta’s recent decision to decline his hefty $24.3 million team option for the 2026–27 season leaves the door open for the Lakers to pursue him. By turning down the option, the Hawks allowed the 23-year-old forward to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

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Because the Lakers exhausted nearly all of their available cap flexibility when they surrendered two unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to get Kessler away from the Utah Jazz, they have minimal long-term spending power left. It’s possible that Kuminga would likely have to accept a heavily discounted short-term, low-risk type of a minimum deal to fit within the Lakers’ cap space.

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Jonathan Kuminga and Warriors’ friction doesn’t effect Lakers

The Lakers went from standstill, waiting for LeBron James to make a decision to a state of absolute activity. Within a couple of days the free agency opening on June 30, they lost their defensive anchor, Marcus Smart to the Rockets. That was complicated with the loss of their reliable perimeter threat Luke Kennard.

This went down when the Lakers were reportedly meeting with Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren to potentially sign one of them. Duren happened to be unaffordable.

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It became essential for the Lakers to immediately fill the gaps left by Smart, Kennard, and LeBron James while also finding a viable big to complement Luka Doncic.

Pursuing Kuminga makes sense in all that. In 36 total regular-season games splitting time between Golden State and Atlanta last season, Kuminga averaged a resilient 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% from the field. While critics point to his below-average 33.3% clip from behind the arc and previous friction with Steve Kerr, analysts predict Doncic’s unique playmaking ability fits a slashing forward like Kuminga.

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The Lakers were previously interested in Kuminga when he was in a deadlock with the Warriors before the 2026 trade deadline. That has been reignited by the nearly $50 million in cap flexibility cleared off their books by James’ departure.

If general manager Rob Pelinka can convince the explosive forward to buy into a complementary role alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Warriors’ reject could find the ultimate redemption path into California and perhaps face off against his former team in Purple & Gold.