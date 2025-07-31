Warriors Rumors: Silence Grows as 2 Offers for Jonathan Kuminga Don’t Entirely Satisfy Front Office

Have you ever received that awkward text that says “We need to talk,” followed by complete silence? Yes, welcome to the current situation with Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors. There’s movement. There are offers. There’s tension you could cut with a basketball card. But what’s missing? Answers. And if you’re expecting a straightforward solution anytime soon, you might wanna grab a snack. This one’s turning into a full-blown offseason saga with more drama than your fantasy league’s trade deadline.

Back in 2021, the Warriors used their 7th overall pick to draft Jonathan Kuminga, a high-flying, muscle-packed forward with more upside than an Nvidia stock. But three years later, he’s still being treated like an unopened gift. Steve Kerr, ever the diplomat (read: not really), made his stance clear last May.“And for me, I’ve been asked to win. And right now, he’s not a guy who I can say I’m going to play 38 minutes with the roster that we have.”

Ouch. That’s about as subtle as telling someone, “You’re great, just not for this team.” Sure, Kuminga’s not a three-point sniper, but when you’ve got bounce like he does and finish at the rim like a sledgehammer, maybe don’t bench him for… nostalgia?

So what’s been cooking behind the scenes? Not much, apparently. Multiple sources, including Brett Siegel, say Golden State’s been cold. “They don’t want long-term contracts, nor hold much interest in Nick Richards. No offer involving 4 seconds.”

Let’s translate that: the Suns offered four second-round picks, a salary filler or two, and Golden State responded with a firm “meh.” Maybe they were hoping for a crown jewel, or at least a box of See’s Candies with it. The Sacramento Kings decided to shoot their shot as well, offering a conditional first-round pick and a rotational player in a potential sign-and-trade. Not bad, but not quite a chef’s kiss either. “He wants to go. And the Kings are offering a starting spot, power forward next to Keegan Murray, next to Sabonis,” said ESPN’s Marc Spears.

For Kuminga? That’s a dream. Spacing, minutes, actual plays run for him, plus he’d get to start. But the Warriors reportedly want a fully unprotected first-rounder, and that’s where things get stickier than spilled beer on arena seats.

Qualifying Offer? Extension? Ghosting?

The Warriors, per Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, are locking the trade door and throwing the key in San Francisco Bay. “As of now, they are shutting down sign-and-trade talks… They believe he’s going to be on the roster to start next season.” Translation: We’re not mad. Just disappointed… with your offers.

Now, Kuminga has two choices:

Take the qualifying offer (cue sad violin).

Accept the Warriors’ last contract extension (a cool $45M over 2 years).

He’s reportedly not too hot on either.

Which means we could see him ride out the year, hit unrestricted free agency, and then see the Kings (or any team, really) scoop him up for nothing but cap space and good vibes. Just in case things weren’t spicy enough, Kuminga hopped on Instagram recently to post: “I’ll bet on myself all day @arockturner20 #JustKnow.” Mic drop. That’s not just a mood, it’s a message. The kind that says, “I’m done being polite. Let’s see what happens when I go all in.”

via Imago Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Look, Steve Kerr is a basketball genius. But even geniuses trip on their own rotations sometimes. Kuminga averaged over 16 points, shot efficiently, and looked like a guy who could explode if given just a little faith. But late-game minutes went to the old guard. Again. Now reports are swirling that Kuminga and his camp blame Kerr for slowing down his development. And it’s hard to argue. After all, you can’t light it up if you’re stuck holding a clipboard.

The Bulls reportedly made calls. So did others. But the Warriors keep asking for gold in return. And when you price high on a guy you don’t play? That’s the NBA version of listing your car on Craigslist for $20k… with no tires. The truth? The Warriors risk repeating the James Wiseman saga: great potential, poor timing, and ultimately, poor returns. Jonathan Kuminga wants a future. He’s betting on himself. He’s posting cryptic stuff. He’s sending signals louder than Chase Center on a Steph Curry heat check.

Golden State? They’re busy pretending everything’s chill while this drama sits in the middle of their roster like a blinking red light. Whether they finally unleash Kuminga or fumble another young star, one thing’s for sure: the silence is saying more than words ever could. And Warriors fans? They’re just hoping this story ends with something other than “To Be Continued.”