Warriors Sign Mystery Free Agent Days After Fans Spot Him With Stephen Curry In San Francisco

Just when everyone thought the Golden State Warriors were done making moves this offseason, they had one more surprise up their sleeve. Michael Scotto reported that the team has officially signed former first-round pick Dalen Terry, and, looking back, the signs were all there.

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The weekend before the deal was announced, Terry was spotted hanging out with some of the Warriors’ biggest names, and that’s when the rumor mill really started spinning. Fans noticed the 24-year-old at Chase Center during the Golden State Valkyries game against the Dallas Wings on August 16 in San Francisco, and he wasn’t just there to watch. He was sitting right alongside franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry, who had his son Canon with him, with Moses Moody and Gary Payton II also in the mix.



That kind of company doesn’t go unnoticed, and it didn’t take long for people to connect the dots. GM Mike Dunleavy was in attendance and featured with the Warriors players on the Jumbotron. While he got booed, most fans got a good laugh at Terry getting glossed over for the big screen, even though everyone could see him next to Payton.

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Terry became available after the Philadelphia 76ers waived his non-guaranteed contract to clear necessary roster and salary cap space for high-profile offseason acquisitions LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The trade rumor mill mostly believed he’d go to the Knicks. So his presence next to Curry came as a surprise.

What was even more surprising when after the Terry sighting in the Bay, the Dubs finally added new pieces to the roster: Georges Niang and Brandon Williams on the same day. With all 15 spots now filled, no one could see how the math would work for Terry.

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Drafted 18th overall in 2022 out of Arizona, Dalen Terry isn’t coming in as a raw rookie – he arrives with real NBA mileage under his belt. Across four professional seasons split between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, he’s appeared in 218 games and knows what it takes to compete at this level.

At 6’6, Terry is the kind of wing that coaches love to have around. His length, explosive athleticism, and ability to guard multiple positions make him a natural fit on the defensive end. The scoring numbers – 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game for his career might not jump off the page, but they don’t tell the whole story of what he brings to a team.

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While his overall career three-point efficiency sits at 31.4 percent, Terry showed noticeable development in the past two seasons.

The transaction arrives at a critical juncture for the team, with both Jimmy Butler recovering from a torn ACL and Moses Moody sidelined by a torn patellar tendon. The Warriors’ new acquisitions provide operational flexibility in managing their remaining availability.

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Non-guaranteed guard Brandon Williams and partially guaranteed forward Georges Niang were brought in alongside center Charles Bassey, leaving competitive spots open.



Because Williams’ deal remains non-guaranteed through opening night, Terry enters training camp with a legitimate opportunity to compete for a final standard 15-man roster spot.

One thing worth noting, Terry won’t be coming in on a two-way contract. With four years of NBA service time already on his resume, he’s not eligible for that route anymore. Instead, he’ll need to earn a standard roster spot the old-fashioned way, competing head-to-head against other camp invitees like Lajae Jones and Graham Ike.

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For the Warriors, the move makes a lot of sense when you look at the bigger picture. Golden State is working with limited cap space, and with Jimmy Butler’s massive $56.8 million contract set to expire after the 2026–27 season, the front office has to be smart about how they build around their core.



Bringing in a young, athletic, defensively versatile wing on a low-risk deal gives them the depth they need right now without tying their hands down the road.

For Terry, this looks like a genuine opportunity to hit the reset button and get his career back on track with one of the league’s most storied franchises.