Warriors Spark Dismay With Reported Brandin Podziemski Decision

LeBron James’ decision has made the Golden State Warriors swiftly pivot to Plan B. As in, Brandin Podziemski. They are navigating a critical offseason focused on keeping their core intact, but reported future plans for Podz have sparked massive backlash across Dub Nation. In addition to bringing Draymond Green back and eyeing a new extension for Stephen Curry, the franchise is looking forward to keeping another familiar face in the locker room.

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According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, they are expected to hold contract extension talks with Podziemski this summer. The young guard’s new deal with the Warriors is likely to be in the $24 million per year range. The third-year guard, who averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds last season, has been viewed as a key developmental piece by the front office.

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However, locking him down at that hefty price tag has drawn fierce resistance from fans who feel the money could be better spent maximizing Stephen Curry’s remaining elite years.

Fans who had their fantasy of a Steph Curry-LeBron James team-up shattered felt piled on by the news of Brandin Podziemski. The value of the prospective extension immediately triggered frustration across social media platforms, with fans accusing the front office of mismanaging resources.

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One disappointed fan wrote, “NOOOOOOO. Please no Podz extension. Worst front office in the league!”

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Another echoed that sentiment, posting, “😂😂😂😂 it’s like y’all get a kick outta of pilling it on the fans why tf do you think we’ll be excited about podz getting an extension wtf.”

Fans received another disappointing bit of news that claimed Warriors owner Joe Lacob is investing in rebuilding for the post-Curry era. A potential extension to Podziemski seems more towards that than reinforcing Curry’s title campaign.

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One angry supporter claimed, “Podz ??? Yeah RIP to another title cus that owner ruin Steph last 3-4 yrs”

Apart from Bay Area fans telling Curry to find a team that would value him, a central concern among the fan base is whether committing top-tier starter money to Podziemski aligns with legitimate championship aspirations.

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As one fan put it bluntly, “If Podz is a major factor, then you are not a contender.”

Most focused on how this impacts the broader roster build around Curry while key players like Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are injured. Many felt Podz’s potential $24 million valuation was completely out of touch with market reality. One even asserted:

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“Paying him this much money means the Warriors have officially given up on building another true championship roster around Steph Curry.”

As contract extension talks draw near, Golden State’s front office faces an uphill battle in convincing fans that Podziemski is worth a $24 million annual investment. What comes out of the upcoming negotiations, though, remains to be seen.