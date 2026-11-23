Brandin Podziemski continues to consider representing Poland internationally, but his family’s concerns about the security situation surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war have prevented him from making a final decision. The Golden State Warriors guard remains interested in playing for the country connected to his heritage, although the prospect of traveling there has raised concerns within his family, particularly his mother.

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For Podziemski, the opportunity is about more than basketball. Representing Poland would allow him to explore his family history and develop a connection with the country his ancestors came from. Despite the interest, the possibility has remained unresolved since his early NBA days, when discussions about securing his Polish eligibility never progressed into a formal naturalization process.

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The latest update comes from Piotr Jankowski of MVP Magazyn, who spoke with Podziemski’s father, John, in San Francisco. The conversation shed light on Podziemski’s continued interest in representing Poland, with his family’s concerns about the regional security situation playing a major role in the delay.

According to his father, the security situation surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war is one of the reasons Brandin has not made a final decision. Poland shares a border with Ukraine, and the regional situation has become a source of concern for the family. His mother is particularly worried about her son’s safety and reportedly does not feel comfortable with him traveling to Poland under the current circumstances.

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Despite the concerns, Podziemski remains interested in visiting Poland after the NBA season. The potential trip would give him an opportunity to explore the places connected to his ancestry and learn more about his family’s history. It could also help him establish a connection with a country he has considered representing on the international stage.

John Podziemski also revealed that the family has lost contact with their relatives in Poland and does not know where to find them. Reconnecting with extended family is another reason they would like to explore their Polish roots. The visit, therefore, could be meaningful beyond basketball, giving Brandin an opportunity to understand more about his background while potentially bringing him closer to a decision about the national team.

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There would also be an eligibility consideration if Podziemski eventually pursued the opportunity. Since he does not currently hold Polish citizenship, he would be considered a naturalized player under FIBA eligibility rules. National teams are limited to one naturalized player on their roster, meaning Poland would also have to consider how his potential inclusion fits into its international plans.

For now, Podziemski’s international future remains unresolved. His interest in representing Poland has not disappeared, and the possibility of visiting after the Warriors’ season could bring him closer to understanding his family roots. However, until his family becomes more comfortable with the travel and security situation, the prospect of seeing him represent Poland remains uncertain.