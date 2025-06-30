Warriors Take Crucial Summer League Decision After Quinten Post Offer

“I think this is the best place for me to improve myself as a player. … The coaches, the facilities and the whole environment felt really good.” That was Quinten Post earlier this season, his voice filled with the kind of humble determination that has quickly endeared him to the Golden State Warriors fanbase. For a team in the middle of a tricky transition, trying to balance the final years of a dynasty with the development of a new generation, players like Post are exactly what they need. And this week, the Warriors made it clear that they see him as a key piece of their future—but their decision on his immediate next steps has left many fans scratching their heads.

On Saturday, the team announced that they were exercising the second-year team option on Post’s contract, a $1.96 million deal that keeps the promising big man in the Bay Area for another season. They also picked up the third-year option for forward Gui Santos, another young player who has shown flashes of potential. For a front office facing a mountain of financial challenges, locking in two young, cost-controlled players was a smart, easy decision.

The team’s faith in Post had been clear from the start. After his very first game — a matchup against the Thunder — head coach Steve Kerr said, “Quinten gives us a completely different look with the pick-and-pop, but he’s also a big guy down there, seven feet, he takes up space and moves pretty well. I think… Quinten has stepped up and taken those minutes.” Even then, it was obvious they saw something worth building on.

But then came the twist. Just hours after committing to Post for next season, the team released its official roster for the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and Post’s name was nowhere to be found. According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports, the decision was a deliberate one. “He will not be playing summer league for the Warriors anymore I’m told,” Johnson tweeted, “but likely will be around the team working out.”

The official reasoning is that the team wants him to focus on building strength and working on his post-game. But for a young player who could use the live-game reps, the decision is a curious one. Instead of showcasing one of their most promising young players, the Warriors will be using their Summer League slate to get a look at their newest acquisitions.

Recent draftees Alex Toohey and Will Richard will be on the roster, alongside a handful of undrafted free agents like Coleman Hawkins and LJ Cryer. It’s a clear signal that the Warriors are focused on evaluating the new talent they’ve brought in. But it also raises questions about their plans for the players who are already here, especially as they navigate the murky waters of restricted free agency with Jonathan Kuminga.

With Quinten Post secured, the Warriors turn to their Jonathan Kuminga problem

Jonathan Kuminga is a restricted free agent, and after a season of inconsistent playing time and rumored frustration, his future with the team is very much up in the air. The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to him this week, a move that gives them the right to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. But as GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. admitted, it’s not that simple.

“I’d like to figure something out sooner than later…” Dunleavy said of Kuminga’s free agency, before adding, “…restricted free agency can be a little different, so we may have to be patient.” The problem is, Kuminga’s patience may be running thin. His role has been a constant source of debate, especially after the mid-season trade for Jimmy Butler. As Dunleavy himself acknowledged, “There were moments where he wasn’t playing as much, then the role increased. He was injured. A lot of up and down… (His role) will probably be necessary to clarify.”

That lack of a clear role has opened the door for other teams to get involved. The Brooklyn Nets are the only team with enough cap space to make a huge offer, but teams like the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat have been linked as potential sign-and-trade partners. All of this has put the Warriors in a tough spot. Do they commit a massive, long-term contract to a player who has yet to fully mesh with their system? Or do they risk letting a player with his immense potential walk away for nothing?

For his part, Dunleavy is saying all the right things publicly. “As a young player, I love the personal ambition,” he said of Kuminga’s desire to be great. “He’s a guy that believes in himself… if we’re able to bring him back, we see a path for him to be able to do some of those things here.” The Warriors also extended a qualifying offer to another intriguing young player, Taran Armstrong, an Australian guard who played on a two-way contract last season.

The decisions on Post, Santos, Kuminga, and Armstrong paint a picture of a front office juggling multiple priorities. They are investing in young talent they control (Post/Santos), navigating a complex negotiation with a high-upside RFA (Kuminga), and keeping intriguing prospects in their G-League pipeline (Armstrong). It’s a delicate balancing act, one that will define the next chapter of this Warriors dynasty.