Warriors-Timberwolves Fight Reveals 38-YO Star’s Warning to Steph Curry’s Teammate

After a day’s postponement, the Warriors and Timberwolves resumed their rematch in the Target Center. It was business as usual: trash talk, shoving, technical fouls, the likes. On the way to a redemptive 85-111 win over the team that beat them in the 2025 playoffs, the Warriors apparently got under one Wolves player’s skin.

After the Golden State Warriors pulled a third quarter surge, the fourth got heated. And it had nothing to do with Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, believe it or not. It was Stephen Curry’s young teammate who got the brunt of the Wolves’ chief instigator.

The primary flashpoint was between Timberwolves veteran, Joe Ingles and the Dubs rookie, Quenten Post. It was equal parts electric and hilarious which made the entire incident viral on social media. With less than two minutes to the final buzzer, the Warriors were up 107-85. Facing a blowout, the Wolves were doing everything to stay in the game.

It’s a little vague but Ingles and Post were already tangled up while Pat Spencer was making a drive for the basket. Pat missed but nobody cared because the 38-year-old Aussie was in shoving match with the 25-year-old.

Funnily enough, the Timberwolves’ fresh-faced 19-year-old French import, 6’11 big man, Joan Beringer had only to stretch his 7’5″ wingspan to separate the squabbling pair. Because of him, the refs and teammates had room to intervene. Ingles and Post were both awarded technicals, the only techs of this game, for their bickering but no ejections were made.

But was that all? Never with Joe Ingles.

So after the fight diffused and Trayce Jackson-Davis was primarily doing the negotiations with the refs, Pat Spencer and Joe Ingles had a little chat. They end it with a friendly hug and dab. But doesn’t look like Spencer talked down Ingles in the least.

Spencer was at the free throw line, Ingles and Post were on the same side and the vet was chatty. Leaked audio footage after the game finally revealed what he said to the youngster.

“l’ll slap the s— outta you.” That’s the most Joe Ingles statement if there is one. And he said it twice. Post pretended he didn’t hear a thing.

While Spencer got the Warriors up 11-85, social media was tickled by Ingles’ trash talk. But it was Quinten Post who had the last laugh.

Steph Curry & Co. kept the Timberwolves on their toes

You can’t blame the Wolves for being jumpy. They probably thought it would go like the 2025 playoff series and their December matchup where the Wolves won 127-120. Especially without Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga. To make up for the lack of forwards, the Warriors pulled in reserves like Post and Spencer.

It almost looked like it was leaning in favor of the Wolves. Steph Curry, restricted by injuries, scored a team-high 26 points to crack the top 20 in the NBA’s all-time scoring list tonight. He passed both John Havlicek and Paul Pierce for the 19th spot.

He had support from Moses Moody, who got 19. Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton had 12 points each. Quinten Post had 5 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal. The Warriors also forced 26 turnovers that yielded 20 points to get their first win since losing Butler to an ACL tear.

The Warriors started the game without a single turnover but forced the Wolves into 16. They combined for 38 points in the third quarter alone, and the Wolves couldn’t keep up after that.

For the Dubs, especially Draymond Green who has a personal grudge with Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, they expected the three to put on an electric display. But Joe Ingles stole the show and Quinten Post was a great co-star.