Warriors to Make Move for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teammate as Ex-Bucks Champion Fuels Trade Rumors

As the Milwaukee Bucks look forward to another season with Giannis Antetokounmpo, it is the perfect time for the franchise to make another push for a championship. All they need now is for the right pieces around the star forward, and here comes one of the most important decisions the Bucks need to make. Bobby Portis, the team’s most consistent bench player and emotional leader, could be the domino that sets this action on its course.

With a $13.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, Portis is a versatile big man of a dire choice. He can opt in, renegotiate another term extension, or test the open market; the decision completely lies with him. At the moment, the Bucks are reportedly optimistic about keeping him. Well, after three top ten Sixth Man of the Year finishes, the thirty-year-old has definitely earned his place in the Bucks’ core roster.

But it isn’t just Milwaukee that knows what Portis is worth, as the league seems to have taken notice. So, according to Jake Fischer, the Bucks would like to bring Portis back; however, multiple teams are willing to offer him a midlevel exception range. One that stands out the most: the Golden State Warriors! Fischer notes, “Golden State has always been a team to monitor for Portis.” And the reason why? Well, Steve Kerr, who gained respect for the athlete during their time in Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

But that connection may be more than just sentiments, as the Golden State is looking to retool its roster around Steph Curry. And a deal with Portis would be a perfect, cost-efficient way to do so. Although it is important to note that with their luxury tax restraints, they would not be able to outbid Milwaukee.

Want to know how much Bobby Portis matters to the Bucks? Just check Giannis Antetokounmpo’s IG game. After Portis hinted at a possible exit on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Giannis didn’t hold back. Sliding into the comments, he dropped a playful—but telling—jab: “Don’t worry about me! What you doing Bobby, you staying or leaving?” It was vintage Giannis—dodging the spotlight on his own future and flipping it right back on Portis, who holds a $13.4 million player option for 2025–26. Translation? Giannis wants his guy to stick around.



Meanwhile, Jeff Teague, the former Bucks guard, stirred speculation about Giannis’ future with the Bucks. Let’s see what the 2021 NBA Champion had to say.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo stay with the Bucks?

On The Rich Eisen Show, Jeff Teague had a conversation with host Rich Eisen. While the topics of discussion ranged from the NBA Finals to the Knicks firing, Tom Thibodeau, so everything NBA at the moment, what caught our attention was Teague suggesting Antetokounmpo’s possible exit.

Teague said Antetokounmpo “wants to compete for a championship every year.” And if the Bucks do not reload around, the two-time MVP would most definitely leave. The ex-Bucks added, “So, I’m not surprised to hear these talks. He wants to be great. He wants to be up there with the top 10 players of all time.” So could Giannis pull the trigger? Well, Teague seems to believe, yes.

Then what’s the solution? Teague says that Milwaukee should sign Thanasis, Giannis’ elder brother, who was also a part of the championship team. “A three-year deal and keep the family happy,” he said. “You lock in TA, Giannis probably stays forever. That’s one way to do it, right?” Though it might have been all jokes, still, a little truth is there. Giannis has made it clear that he’s chasing legacy, so for Milwaukee, the margin for error shrinks.