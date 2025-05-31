Warriors Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield in Jeopardy After Key Timberwolves Star Emerges as Target

We’re back at Golden State Warriors trade rumors talks, and this time, it’s not just smoke—there’s real fire. With the front office eyeing roster upgrades to maximize what’s left of Stephen Curry’s prime, all signs point to Buddy Hield being the first name on the chopping block. The buzz?

Golden State has zeroed in on Naz Reid, the Timberwolves’ breakout big and the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year. The front office isn’t just testing the waters.

They’re making serious calls, gauging Minnesota’s interest, and prepping for a quick move. Reid has made his stance clear—he wants to start. After the Timberwolves’ playoff exit, he said, “Yes, 100 percent… I definitely view myself as a starter.” In 17 starts this season, he delivered 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists a night.

The Warriors see him as a game-changer. Reid can stretch the floor, play off Draymond Green, and add a new layer to their offense. With Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler on the perimeter, Reid could give them the frontcourt spark they’ve been missing. And that brings us to Buddy Hield.

His $8.8 million deal, with only partial guarantees after next season, makes him an ideal trade chip. Golden State could pair him with picks or young talent—Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga—to land Reid. If Naz Reid declines his $15 million option, a sign-and-trade helps Minnesota get value instead of losing him for nothing. And if the Wolves aren’t sold on Hield? A third team could step in to help seal the deal.

Still, questions hang over Reid’s fit. Minnesota’s frontcourt is packed with Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. Reid’s push to start could force a move. But Golden State needs to consider the other side—Reid’s defense. He can score, but can he hold up on that end against playoff-caliber lineups?

If Reid falls through, the Warriors won’t sit idle. They’ve got backup plans and big names on the radar.

Other Golden State Warriors trade rumors that are on the table

Stephen Curry is heading into his 17th season, and the Warriors know time is running out. Their young core—Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody—has shown flashes, but it’s not enough. The front office wants proven, two-way players who deliver when it matters. That’s where PJ Washington enters the picture.

Washington, a 6’7” forward for the Mavericks, turned heads last season. He averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 38.1% from deep. He’s exactly the versatile wing the Warriors crave—someone who can shoot, guard multiple positions, and crash the boards with grit. With Dallas fresh off drafting Cooper Flagg, Washington could be on the move. The whispers? Moses Moody plus a couple of future second-round picks heading to Dallas. Meanwhile, Golden State would get a proven playoff performer on an expiring $46.5 million contract. It’s a classic “win-now” move—plugging a missing piece into Curry’s championship window.

Then there’s Jonathan Kuminga. At just 21, he’s a high-upside asset caught in a tricky salary-cap dance. The NBA’s “base year compensation” rule means if Kuminga signs a big offer elsewhere, Golden State can only count half his salary when matching trades. That seriously limits flexibility. There’s talk of packaging Kuminga with a 2028 first-round pick to snag sharpshooter Cam Johnson from Brooklyn Nets—a guy who could slide right next to Curry and Hield as the “new Splash Brother.” On paper, it sounds perfect. But the financial gymnastics might be too much. Most insiders expect Kuminga to stay put unless the stars align just right.

The Golden State Warriors trade rumors swirling this summer aren’t just noise—they’re the front office signaling that they’re ready to part with young talent and picks, but only for the right veteran upgrades. With Stephen Curry’s clock running down, “good enough” won’t cut it. Expect bold, calculated swings—because standing still isn’t an option anymore.