Warriors Trade Rumors: Several Agendas Complicate Jonathan Kuminga’s Future as 1 NBA Team Hunting

What do you get when you mix a 22-year-old athletic freak, a crowded roster, and a front office trying to stretch cap space tighter than Allen Iverson’s headband? You get Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason storyline, which is now heating up faster than Kevin Durant’s burner accounts during a Twitter spat. The rumor mill is spinning, and yes, one team was hunting. But now? Well… let’s just say things got complicated.

What started as a simple trade rumor — the Nets chasing Kuminga — has turned into a case study in conflicting agendas, financial limbo, and misfired interest. And to fully understand the whole shebang, let’s rewind to the regular season — the Warriors, fresh off a mid-season face-lift by trading for Jimmy Butler, saw Kuminga’s role start to become, well, inconsistent. One night, he’s dropping 30 in a playoff game like he’s prime Paul George, and the next, he’s catching splinters on the bench wondering what happened to his minutes. Despite that chaos, Kuminga balled out when it mattered most.

Across eight postseason games, he averaged 15.3 points on 48.4% shooting, 40% from three, and a true shooting percentage of 57.2% — numbers cleaner than Steve Kerr’s press conference suits. His standout performance? Game 3 against the Timberwolves, where he cooked for 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, adding 6 boards, 3 dimes, and 2 blocks. Basically, he looked like he’d been possessed by 2015 Kawhi with a side of 2019 Pascal Siakam. But let’s talk real estate — not the housing market, the NBA’s most volatile neighborhood: the salary cap.

Kuminga’s rookie deal is winding down faster than LeBron’s patience with a young core. And with Steph, Butler, and Draymond already swallowing up cap space like they’re in a buffet line, the Warriors have a serious numbers crunch. Jonathan Kuminga is heading into restricted free agency, and word on the hardwood is he’s expecting more zeros on his check.

So naturally, the Brooklyn Nets popped up in the rumors like JR Smith in a game he forgot the score of. They’ve been linked to Kuminga for months — rebuilding team, open cap space, and a penchant for taking on young talent with something to prove. Sounds like a match made in front-office heaven, right?

Wrong.

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Enter Anthony Slater from The Athletic. According to his sources, the Nets aren’t even preparing an offer sheet for Kuminga. Why? Who knows. Maybe they’re saving cap space for a surprise move. Maybe they’re hoping to land Scoot Henderson and want a clean slate. Or maybe they just looked at the Warriors’ bench rotations and decided Kuminga comes with too much rotational baggage.

What can we expect? A three-way trade deal for Kuminga?

Slater did mention the Nets are “open” to being a third wheel in multi-team trades — that sounds more like NBA Tinder swiping than serious courting. And that indecision might just open the door for another team to slide in and make a move. Because let’s face it: Kuminga is the kind of player who could be unleashed with the right opportunity. He’s long, athletic, and still only 22. He’s basically the Human Torch if Steve Kerr would just let him stay lit.

Now, back to the Warriors, who are stuck in the Good Problems zone. They need shooting, size, and athleticism, yet they also need to pay a core that’s already more expensive than court-side seats at Crypto.com Arena. With Jimmy Butler leading a defensive resurgence post-trade (Golden State went 23–8 after his arrival), it’s clear they’re serious about contending now. But contending now usually means sacrificing later. And Kuminga? He’s got a whole “later” ahead of him.

USA Today via Reuters USA Today Network Via Imagn Images

The most likely scenario? The Warriors don’t want to lose him for nothing, but they can’t justify matching a big offer sheet either. Translation: expect a sign-and-trade. That way, Kuminga gets a fresh start, Golden State gets assets, and both sides avoid the awkwardness of a breakup handled via a Woj tweet.

One thing’s for sure: Kuminga’s not fading into the G-League shadows. He’s got too much talent, and in a league starving for two-way forwards who can run the break and shoot over 40% from three in the playoffs, someone will cash in on that upside.

Until then, the saga continues — and Jonathan Kuminga’s name will keep floating through trade rumors. Stay tuned. This one’s about to get spicy.