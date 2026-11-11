Warriors Trade Target Lauri Markkanen Suffers Fracture in His Hand in Crushing Injury Blow

The Golden State Warriors’ potential pursuit of Lauri Markkanen has become more complicated after the Utah Jazz forward suffered two fractures in his right hand. The 29-year-old is expected to miss at least one month, dealing a significant blow to a Utah team already struggling with injuries. His absence could also influence how the Jazz approach trade discussions as the February deadline approaches.

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Markkanen sustained the injury during Utah’s November 6 game against the Dallas Mavericks. He initially missed the team’s next two games with what was reported as a right wrist sprain. Further medical evaluation revealed a more serious problem, with the Jazz confirming two non-displaced fractures in his right hand on Wednesday, November 11.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon first reported that Markkanen would be sidelined for at least a month, while the Jazz’s official injury update confirmed that he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. That timeline leaves Utah without one of its most important offensive players for a significant stretch of the season.

Lauri Markkanen Injury Complicates Warriors’ Potential Trade Pursuit

Golden State’s interest in Markkanen is not new. The Warriors made an aggressive attempt to acquire him in 2024, reportedly offering multiple draft picks and Moses Moody. However, Utah did not move forward with a deal and eventually secured Markkanen on a long-term extension.

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The possibility of another pursuit has resurfaced as the Jazz struggle early in the 2026-27 campaign. A November 2 report by Sean Deveney of Heavy discussed how Golden State could revisit its interest, with a package involving two first-round picks among the possible trade constructions. The report also explored a framework involving Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis. However, this was a proposed scenario, not a confirmed offer from the Warriors or an established asking price from Utah.

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Markkanen’s injury now adds another consideration to that scenario. Golden State would have to evaluate his recovery timeline alongside the potential cost of acquiring him. With the forward expected to miss at least four weeks before another medical assessment, any decision would involve uncertainty over when he could return and how quickly he could regain his rhythm.

There is also a basketball reason for the Warriors’ interest. Markkanen offers size, perimeter shooting, and scoring versatility that could complement Stephen Curry. He averaged 26.7 points per game last season while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. Those numbers highlight the offensive production he could bring to a Golden State lineup looking for another reliable scoring option.

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Markkanen had averaged 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists through eight appearances this season before the injury. His production had been lower than last year’s level, but his ability to stretch the floor remains an important part of Utah’s offense.

The Jazz also have to manage a difficult stretch without several key players. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic have been unavailable, while Keyonte George recently suffered an ankle sprain. Markkanen’s absence further limits the team’s options as it attempts to navigate the early-season schedule.

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Utah entered November 11 with a 1-10 record, leaving the franchise with difficult decisions as the season progresses. Whether that eventually leads to trade discussions involving Markkanen remains uncertain. For Golden State, his injury creates a new variable in a pursuit that was already expected to require significant assets. His recovery and Utah’s direction over the coming weeks could determine whether the Warriors pursue him before the trade deadline.