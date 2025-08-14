Warriors 2025–26 NBA Schedule: Dates, National TV Games, & More

The excitement for the 2025-26 NBA season is building, and the Golden State Warriors are ready to begin their campaign with a packed preseason and regular-season schedule. With the return of franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry and emerging chemistry between stars like Jimmy Butler III and Buddy Hield, the Warriors are eyeing another deep playoff run.

With Golden Warriors having officially announced the schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The tip-off game is scheduled on Tuesday, October 21st, with a prime-time showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors 2025- 26 Season Schedule

Date Opponent Date Opponent Date Opponent October 21 Los Angeles Lakers December 20 Phoenix Suns February 22 Denver Nuggets October 23 Denver Nuggets December 22 Orlando Magic February 24 New Orleans Pelicans October 24 Portland Trail Blazers December 25 Dallas Mavericks February 25 Memphis Grizzlies October 27 Memphis Grizzlies December 28 Toronto Raptors February 28 Los Angeles Lakers October 28 L.A. Clippers December 29 Brooklyn Nets March 2 L.A.Clippers October 30 Milwaukee Bucks December 31 Charlotte Hornets March 5 Houston Rockets November 1 Indiana Pacers January 2 OKC Thunder March 7 OKC Thunders November 4 Phoenix Suns January 3 Utah Jazz March 9 Utah Jazz November 5 Sacramento Kings January 5 L.A. Clippers March 10 Chicago Bulls November 7 Denver Nuggets [Warriors Cup Game] January 7 Milwaukee Bucks March 13 Minnesota Timberwolves November 9 Indiana Pacers January 9 Sacramento Kings March 15 New York Knicks November 11 OKC Thunder January 11 Atlanta Hawks March 16 Washington Wizards November 12 San Antonio Spurs January 13 Portland Trail Blazers March 18 Boston Celtics November 14 San Antonio Spurs [Warriors Cup Game] January 15 New York Knicks March 20 Detroit Pistons November 16 New Orleans Pelicans January 17 Charlotte Hornets March 21 Atlanta Hawks November 18 Orlando Magic January 19 Miami Heat March 23 Dallas Mavericks November 19 Miami Heat January 20 Toronto Raptors March 25 Brooklyn Nets November 21 Portland Trail Blazers January 22 Dallas Mavericks March 27 Washington Wizards November 24 Utah Jazz January 24 Minnesota Timberwolves March 29 Denver Nuggets November 26 Houston Rockets January 28 Utah Jazz April 1 San Antonio Spurs November 29 New Orleans Pelicans January 30 Detroit Pistons April 2 Cleveland Cavaliers December 2 OKC Thunder February 3 Philadelphia 76ers April Houston Rockets December 4 Philadelphia 76ers February 5 Phoenix Suns April 7 Sacramento Kings December 6 Cleveland Cavaliers February 7 Los Angeles Lakers April 9 Los Angeles Lakers December 7 Chicago Bulls February 9 Memphis Grizzlies April 10 Sacramento Kings December 9-16 Schedule to be determined based on Group Play Results February 11 San Antonio Spurs April 12 L.A. Clippers December 18 Phoenix Suns February 19 Boston Celtics

The 2025-26 NBA season will feature national broadcasts across Disney ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, each with a dedicated schedule.

Full Golden State Warriors 2025 Pre-Season Game Schedule

The Warriors kick off the preseason on Sunday, October 5, at Chase Center against their long-time rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Date Opponent Location Venue Note / Time (PDT) October 5, 2025 Los Angeles Lakers San Francisco, CA Chase Center Preseason Opener / 5:30 p.m. October 8, 2025 Portland Trail Blazers San Francisco, CA Chase Center 7 p.m. October 12, 2025 Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena Road Game / 6:30 p.m. October 14, 2025 Portland Trail Blazers Portland, OR Moda Center Road Game / 7 p.m. October 17, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers San Francisco, CA Chase Center 7 p.m.

The five-game preseason lineup features three home games and two road contests, providing the team with the opportunity to fine-tune its rotations and assess player readiness.

Training Camp & Preparation

While the training camp venue has not been officially announced, the Warriors are expected to stay close to the Bay Area this year. In 2024, they held camp in Hawaii, but signs point to a more local setup for 2025. Expect Coach Steve Kerr to use this time to experiment with rotations, build defensive intensity, and foster cohesion between both veteran leaders and younger role players.

Venue & Game Highlights

Chase Center will once again host the Warriors for the majority of their preseason games, starting with a high-profile opener against the Lakers. From a loaded preseason full of top-tier matchups, the 2025-26 Warriors schedule is stacked with must-watch moments. And the preseason games at Chase Center will set the tone.