Warriors 2025–26 NBA Schedule: Dates, National TV Games, & More

ByShweta Das

Aug 14, 2025 | 3:59 PM EDT

The excitement for the 2025-26 NBA season is building, and the Golden State Warriors are ready to begin their campaign with a packed preseason and regular-season schedule. With the return of franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry and emerging chemistry between stars like Jimmy Butler III and Buddy Hield, the Warriors are eyeing another deep playoff run.

With Golden Warriors having officially announced the schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The tip-off game is scheduled on Tuesday, October 21st, with a prime-time showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Warriors 2025- 26 Season Schedule

DateOpponentDateOpponentDateOpponent
October 21Los Angeles LakersDecember 20Phoenix SunsFebruary 22Denver Nuggets
October 23Denver Nuggets December 22Orlando MagicFebruary 24New Orleans Pelicans
October 24Portland Trail BlazersDecember 25Dallas MavericksFebruary 25Memphis Grizzlies 
October 27Memphis Grizzlies December 28Toronto RaptorsFebruary 28Los Angeles Lakers
October 28L.A. ClippersDecember 29Brooklyn NetsMarch 2L.A.Clippers
October 30Milwaukee BucksDecember 31Charlotte HornetsMarch 5Houston Rockets
November 1Indiana PacersJanuary  2OKC ThunderMarch 7OKC Thunders
November 4Phoenix SunsJanuary 3Utah JazzMarch 9Utah Jazz
November 5Sacramento KingsJanuary 5L.A. ClippersMarch 10Chicago Bulls
November 7Denver Nuggets

[Warriors Cup Game]

January 7Milwaukee BucksMarch 13Minnesota Timberwolves
November 9 Indiana PacersJanuary 9Sacramento KingsMarch 15New York Knicks
November 11OKC ThunderJanuary 11Atlanta HawksMarch 16Washington Wizards
November 12San Antonio SpursJanuary 13Portland Trail BlazersMarch 18Boston Celtics
November 14San Antonio Spurs 

[Warriors Cup Game]

January 15New York KnicksMarch 20Detroit Pistons
November 16 New Orleans PelicansJanuary 17Charlotte Hornets March 21Atlanta Hawks
November 18Orlando MagicJanuary 19Miami Heat March 23Dallas Mavericks 
November 19Miami HeatJanuary 20Toronto RaptorsMarch 25Brooklyn Nets
November 21Portland Trail BlazersJanuary 22Dallas MavericksMarch 27Washington Wizards
November 24Utah JazzJanuary 24Minnesota TimberwolvesMarch 29Denver Nuggets 
November 26Houston RocketsJanuary 28Utah JazzApril 1San Antonio Spurs
November 29New Orleans PelicansJanuary 30Detroit PistonsApril 2Cleveland Cavaliers 
December 2OKC ThunderFebruary 3Philadelphia 76ersApril Houston Rockets
December 4Philadelphia 76ersFebruary 5Phoenix SunsApril 7Sacramento Kings
December 6Cleveland Cavaliers February 7Los Angeles LakersApril 9Los Angeles Lakers
December 7Chicago BullsFebruary 9Memphis GrizzliesApril 10Sacramento Kings
December 9-16 Schedule to be determined based on Group Play ResultsFebruary 11San Antonio SpursApril 12L.A. Clippers
December 18Phoenix SunsFebruary 19Boston Celtics

The 2025-26 NBA season will feature national broadcasts across Disney ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, each with a dedicated schedule.

Full Golden State Warriors 2025 Pre-Season Game Schedule

The Warriors kick off the preseason on Sunday, October 5, at Chase Center against their long-time rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

DateOpponentLocationVenueNote / Time (PDT)
October 5, 2025Los Angeles LakersSan Francisco, CAChase CenterPreseason Opener / 5:30 p.m.
October 8, 2025Portland Trail BlazersSan Francisco, CAChase Center    7 p.m.
October 12, 2025Los Angeles LakersLos Angeles, CACrypto.com ArenaRoad Game / 6:30 p.m.
October 14, 2025Portland Trail BlazersPortland, ORModa CenterRoad Game / 7 p.m.
October 17, 2025Los Angeles ClippersSan Francisco, CAChase Center 7 p.m.

The five-game preseason lineup features three home games and two road contests, providing the team with the opportunity to fine-tune its rotations and assess player readiness. 

Training Camp & Preparation

While the training camp venue has not been officially announced, the Warriors are expected to stay close to the Bay Area this year. In 2024, they held camp in Hawaii, but signs point to a more local setup for 2025. Expect Coach Steve Kerr to use this time to experiment with rotations, build defensive intensity, and foster cohesion between both veteran leaders and younger role players. 

Venue & Game Highlights

Chase Center will once again host the Warriors for the majority of their preseason games, starting with a high-profile opener against the Lakers. From a loaded preseason full of top-tier matchups, the 2025-26 Warriors schedule is stacked with must-watch moments. And the preseason games at Chase Center will set the tone.

Can the Warriors outshine the Lakers in their season opener, or will LA steal the spotlight?

