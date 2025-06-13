Warriors Urged to Trade Brandin Podziemski Amid Derrick White Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors’ front office is playing NBA Jenga with their roster. The latest piece they might yank? Brandin Podziemski. With Derrick White now a hot name in trade rumors, the Warriors face a familiar question: gamble on tomorrow’s promise or double down on today’s title chase.

Stephen Curry isn’t getting younger—though he sure plays like it. The Warriors’ title window remains cracked open, just enough to tempt them. That’s why Boston’s do-it-all guard has become their white whale. White brings everything they need: elite defense (two straight All-Defensive teams), 38% shooting from deep, and the ability to thrive next to Curry as his Robin.

Brandin Podziemski, meanwhile, sits in a weird spot—valuable yet expendable. His sophomore numbers (11./5.1/3.4) show real upside, and fans love his grit. But as one exec put it, “Podz might be the Warriors’ best trade chip that actually hurts to lose—which ironically makes him perfect trade bait.” Dan Titus echoed the frustration, saying, “You guys had some younger assets you were protecting a little too much. They probably could’ve made that move last time.” With Draymond aging and Jimmy Butler looking gassed in the playoffs, Golden State can’t afford to wait.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) huddles with guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the game against New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

AD

Here’s where things heat up—Boston might be open to dealing. The Celtics are staring down a brutal luxury tax bill. Something’s got to give. While White played a major role in their title run, a package with Brandin Podziemski and picks could tempt them. Titus further emphasized that the Warriors need more than just a guard. “They really need someone else in that frontcourt too,” he said, suggesting Kaminga or a cheaper big could also be in play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Jonathan Kuminga Dilemma: Golden State’s Make-or-Break Decision

The Warriors’ front office is staring down its toughest call yet with Jonathan Kuminga—and this might be the one that defines the final chapter of the Curry era. At 22, Kuminga brings everything you want in a future star: elite athleticism, switchable defense, and a scoring package that keeps improving. He just wrapped up his best season—15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 24 minutes—but when the playoffs came, Steve Kerr barely trusted him to stay on the floor.

It took a Steph Curry injury in the second round for Kerr to lean onto Kuminga, playing him significant minutes alongside Draymond and Jimmy Butler. That’s the crux of Golden State’s problem. Joe Lacob sees Kuminga as a foundational piece and has shielded him from trade talks before. But Kerr, trying to balance Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and now Podziemski in the mix, still hasn’t found the right role. Kuminga wants more—more touches, more minutes, more responsibility—and he might get it… just not in the Bay.

Restricted free agency makes everything worse. If a team like Brooklyn drops a $20 million offer sheet, the Warriors have three bad options: match and gut their roster flexibility, lose him for nothing, or attempt a sign-and-trade under brutal new CBA constraints. Meanwhile, around the league, opinions on Kuminga are all over the place. Some execs think he’s one breakout away from stardom. Others see an inconsistent athlete who still needs serious development.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Warriors can’t afford another year of waiting. They can flip Kuminga now for a win-now piece like John Collins. Or they can run it back and risk wasting another season of Steph Curry’s prime. Either way, how Golden State handles Kuminga will speak louder than any press conference. It’s not just a roster decision—it’s a reveal of what they value more: potential or one last title run.