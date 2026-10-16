Warriors vs. Blazers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

With the new NBA season approaching, the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers have plenty to sort out before tipoff. From injury updates and potential starting lineups to broadcast details, several factors could shape how the preseason matchup unfolds. Here’s everything you need to know about Warriors vs. Blazers, including where to watch, the latest injury report, and what to expect from both teams.

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When is Warriors vs. Blazers, and what time does the game start?

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers are set to face off on Friday, October 16, 2026, in a preseason showdown at Chase Center in San Francisco. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET).

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With the 2026-27 NBA regular season approaching, both teams will be eager to sharpen their rotations, build chemistry, and evaluate their players. Can the Warriors make the most of their home-court advantage, or will the Trail Blazers steal the spotlight on the road? This preseason clash offers fans another glimpse of what’s ahead.

Where can you watch Warriors vs. Blazers live on TV and streaming?

Fans looking to catch the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers can check their regional sports networks and official NBA streaming options for live coverage.

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In the Bay Area, NBC Sports Bay Area is a key source for Warriors games, while Portland viewers should check local listings for Trail Blazers coverage. NBA League Pass is another option for eligible viewers outside their teams’ local broadcast markets, although blackout restrictions may apply.

Streaming availability can vary by location, subscription, and broadcast rights, so check the official NBA schedule and local TV listings before tipoff to confirm where the preseason matchup will be shown.

What is the Warriors vs. Blazers injury report?

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers could both be missing key players for their October 16 preseason matchup at Chase Center. The Warriors’ biggest concern is Kristaps Porzingis, who has been ruled out indefinitely because of an undisclosed health issue.

Portland, meanwhile, is dealing with a significant absence of its own, with Shaedon Sharpe listed as out due to a knee injury. The following updates are based on the latest available reporting and should be rechecked before tipoff.

Team Players Designation Injury/Reason Warriors Kristaps Porzingis Out Undisclosed Warriors Draymond Green Day-To-Day Rest Warriors Al Horford Day-To-Day Rest Warriors Jimmy Butler III Out Knee Warriors Moses Moody Out Ruptured left Patellar tendon Blazers Chris Youngblood Day-To-Day Calf Blazers Shaedon Sharpe Out Torn meniscus in his knee

Which Warriors players are injured or questionable against the Blazers?

The Warriors will be without Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody for their preseason matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Butler’s knee injury removes a versatile scorer and defender, while Moody’s knee injury weakens Golden State’s perimeter shooting and wing depth. Kristaps Porziņģis is also out indefinitely because of an undisclosed health issue, limiting the team’s frontcourt options.

Draymond Green and other rotation players may also be rested for preseason, so their availability should be confirmed closer to tipoff. These absences could create more opportunities for younger players to contribute.

Which Blazers players are injured or questionable against the Warriors ?

The Portland Trail Blazers’ main injury concern against the Golden State Warriors is Shaedon Sharpe, who is listed as out with a right knee meniscus tear. He underwent surgery in August and is expected to be reevaluated after six months.

Sharpe’s absence removes a valuable scoring option from Portland’s backcourt, potentially placing greater responsibility on its available guards to create offense and generate points. No other confirmed Trail Blazers absences were identified in the latest available report, although game-day statuses can change.

What are the expected starting Lineups for Warriors vs. Blazers?

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will look to fine-tune their rotations ahead of the new NBA season, but who will take the floor first? Golden State could rely on Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Gui Santos and Draymond Green. However, Butler, Moody and Porzingis’ reported injury concerns could force changes. Portland could counter with Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan.

The Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers matchup promises more than a preseason tune-up, with injury concerns and lineup decisions adding intrigue.

Can Stephen Curry lead the Warriors to a strong showing, or will the Trail Blazers capitalize on their opportunities? Keep an eye on the final injury updates and confirmed starters before tipoff.