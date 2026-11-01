Warriors vs. Clippers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

Stephen Curry’s absence adds another layer of intrigue to an already compelling Western Conference matchup. With both teams dealing with key injuries, the spotlight falls on their available stars, projected lineups, and rotation depth. So, what should fans know before the action begins? From where to watch to the latest injury updates, here’s everything to keep an eye on.

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When Is Warriors vs. Clippers, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the LA Clippers on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Western Conference showdown is scheduled for a 5:30 PM PT tipoff (8:30 PM ET).

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With both teams looking to make their mark in the regular season, fans can expect an intriguing battle as the two California rivals meet on the court. The game will take place on Monday, November 2, at 1:30 AM UTC.

Where Can You Watch Warriors vs Clippers Live on TV and Streaming?

Fans in the Bay Area can catch the action live on NBC Sports Bay Area, the Warriors’ local television broadcaster. The matchup is also listed on Peacock, although viewers should check their local listings for availability.

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For fans outside the teams’ local broadcast markets, NBA League Pass offers an official streaming option, subject to regional blackout restrictions.

What Is the Warriors vs. Clippers Injury Report?

Injuries could play a major role in this Western Conference matchup, with both teams dealing with notable absences. The Warriors are expected to manage the workload of some key players, while the Clippers are also facing several injury-related setbacks.

The following table reflects the latest available pregame updates for the November 1 matchup. Player designations can change before tipoff.

Teams Players Designation Injury/Reason Warriors Jimmy Butler III Out Knee Stephen Curry Out Rest Draymond Green Out Back Moses Moody Out Knee Kristaps Porziņģis Out Illness Gui Santos Day-To-Day Knee Clippers Bradley Beal Out Knee Brandon Ingram Out Achilles Jordan Miller Out Surgery Yanic Konan Niederhauser Out Foot Max Strus Out Foot

Which Warriors Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Clippers?

The Warriors will be without several key contributors against the Clippers. Stephen Curry (right knee injury management), Draymond Green (bilateral low-back injury management), Jimmy Butler III (right ACL surgery), Moses Moody (left patellar tendon surgery), and Kristaps Porziņģis (not with the team) are all listed out. Gui Santos, dealing with left knee tendinitis, is probable.

Curry’s absence removes Golden State’s biggest shooting threat and playmaker, while Green’s absence weakens its defensive communication and playmaking. Butler and Moody’s absences further limit the Warriors’ wing scoring and perimeter depth, leaving plenty to address.

Which Clippers Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Warriors?

The Clippers also have several players unavailable for this contest. Bradley Beal (right knee injury management), Brandon Ingram (right heel surgery), Jordan Miller (left rotator cuff surgery), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (right Lisfranc surgery), and Max Strus (right plantar fascia tear) are all listed out.

Beal and Ingram’s absences reduce the team’s scoring and shot-creation options, putting additional pressure on its available guards. Strus’ absence takes away another perimeter shooting threat, while Niederhauser’s injury limits frontcourt depth and interior defensive options.

With Miller also sidelined, the Clippers will have fewer wing rotation choices against Golden State.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Warriors vs Clippers?

The Golden State Warriors are expected to field a reshuffled starting five against the Clippers, with several regular starters unavailable. De’Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski could handle the backcourt duties, while Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos are projected to feature on the wings. Al Horford could take up the center position, providing valuable experience and frontcourt support in Draymond Green’s absence.

The Clippers are expected to start Darius Garland and Kris Dunn in the backcourt, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Rui Hachimura covering the forward positions. Isaiah Jackson could complete the lineup at center. With Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Max Strus, Jordan Miller, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser sidelined, Los Angeles may need to rely more heavily on its available rotation players.

With several key players sidelined, this matchup could come down to which team adapts better and gets the most from its available roster. Will the Warriors overcome their missing stars, or can the Clippers seize the opportunity? One thing is certain: there’s plenty to watch when these Western Conference rivals take the floor.